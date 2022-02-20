Swimmers in difficulty at Donegal beach - RNLI warns that storms make beach more dangerous

PHOTO: Lough Swilly RNLI / Facebook
Lough Swilly RNLI is warning swimmers to be extra cautious when taking to the water following an incident at Ludden Beach.
A spokesperson said: "There was an incident yesterday [Saturday] at Ludden Beach when swimmers got into difficulty.
"It is generally safe to swim at Ludden, but at low tide it can be dangerous.
"With various storms rolling in from the Atlantic at this time of year, they can dramatically shift the sand on the beach.
"We would urge all swimmers to avoid entering the water at low tide and stick to the safety advice from the RNLI and Water Safety Ireland.
"Yesterday could have had a completely different outcome."
