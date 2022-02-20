Wind and rain warnings in place as Storm Franklin hits Donegal

An orange wind warning is in place across the county this morning as Storm Franklin is expected to bring more severe winds and heavy rain over the next 24 hours.
The warning is expected to remain in place until 7am tomorrow morning, Monday.
⚠️A Yellow wind warning is in place for the rest of Ireland for today from 9:00 until Monday at 9:00.#StormFranklin will cause very strong winds with severe & damaging gusts— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 20, 2022
More detail⬇️https://t.co/BoUueCIxKa pic.twitter.com/iOYjVbCfIw
Meanwhile a Status Yellow rain warning remains in place until 6pm this evening. Persistent rain is expected followed by heavy showers will lead to localised flooding in places.
Storm Franklin will cause very strong winds with severe and damaging gusts. These winds combined with very high seas will lead to wave overtopping along Atlantic coasts, which may result in coastal flooding.
