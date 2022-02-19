Deaths in Inishowen/Donegal, Saturday evening, February 19, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Timothy (Teddy) Doherty, Derrybeg

- Bridie Synott, Tubbercurry, Sligo and Malin

- Michael (Mick) Duffy, Bundoran and Roscommon

- Bridie Cairns, Clady

- Joseph Gallagher, Australia and Cloghan

Timothy (Teddy) Doherty, Strand Road, Derrybeg



The death has taken place at his home of Teddy Doherty, Strand Road, Derrybeg. Sadly missed by his loving wife Nora, daughter Moira, sons; Patrick & Brian, sisters; Máire (Murtagh) & Sheila (Sweeney), brothers; Hughie, Pádraig & Seamus, daughter-in-law Angela, grandchildren Jamie, Evan & Cara and extended family and friends. Predeceased by his brother Owenie.

His remains will repose at his home from 6pm this evening (Saturday). Rosary at 9pm. House private after rosary until 11am.

If you wish to leave your condolences to the family please use the condolence book below. Please adhere to social distancing and wearing of face masks at the wake and funeral. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Bridie Synott, Tubbercurry, Sligo and Malin

The death has occurred of Bridie Synott (née Faul), Mountain Road, Tubbercurry and formerly of Church Street, Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo. Peacefully, in St John's Hospital Sligo.

Predeceased by her husband Robert, her twin sister Madge, and other siblings Josie, Winnie, Mary, Tommy Eddie, Jimmy, Johnny and Patsy. Bridie will be deeply mourned by her daughter Margaret , son Willie, daughter-in-law Karola, grandchildren Luke, Ella, Gavin, Zara and Gwen, brother Charlie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and great friends.

Bridie will be reposing in the Morahan Funeral Home Tubbercurry on this Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to arrive in St John Evanaglist Church Tubbercurry for 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. The funeral cortege will leave the Morahan Funeral Home on Wednesday at 10.30 o'clock to arrive in St Patrick's cemetery, Aughaclay, Malin, Co. Donegal for burial at 2pm approximately.

Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on TubbercurryCloonacool.com/webcam.

Please adhere to Covid19 guidelines, we advise to refrain from handshaking in the funeral home, church and cemetery.

Michael Duffy, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Duffy, West End, Bundoran, Donegal and Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

The retired Garda superintendent died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved father of the late Colette Carney. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maeve, sons Joe and Oliver, daughters Breege, Maeve, Aileen, Laura and Rachel, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, his beloved 19 grandchildren, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all his many relatives, neighbours, friends and past colleagues.

Reposing at the family home on Saturday, February 19 and Sunday, February 20 from 3pm to 6pm. Please adhere to the current regulations regarding Covid-19.

House private at all other times please. Removal from the family home on Monday morning February 21 at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown Rd, Bundoran.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie.

Family flowers only please, donations in Memory of Michael to The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo care of donation box at family home or to Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home, Bundoran.

Bridie Cairns, Clady

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Bridie Cairns, formerly Lafferty (née Quinn), 11 Dunowen Park, Clady and formerly of Legfordrum.

Beloved wife of Brian and the late Neil Lafferty and much-loved mother of Gerard, Joe, Kay, John, Martin, Paul and the late Kieran.

Funeral leaving her home on Sunday, February 20 at 11.15am for Requiem Mass in St Columba`s Church, Doneyloop at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family circle.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via Doneyloop Chapel’s youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiwjGxLvUHCjJIqj9jp1aXQ

Joseph Gallagher, Australia and Cloghan

The sudden death has occurred in Australia of Joseph Gallagher, formerly of Ardlaghan, Cloghan.

Brother of Seamus and Eugene Gallagher.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

