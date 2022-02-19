The shortest month will see the much anticipated long goodbye to Covid restrictions

The government will accept the The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) advice on the removal of mandatory Covid-19 restrictions from February 28, with the emergency team itself also being wound down, Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said. There will also be an end to PCR testing for most of the population under the age of 55.

The total number of people who have had second dose Covid-19 vaccinations stands at 3.7million with 2.78million having also received the booster injection. The most recent daily number of confirmed cases in Donegal was 278.

NPHET has now recommended that the following measures be removed with effect from Monday, February 28:

* Mandatory mask wearing in areas where it is currently regulated for, including: public transport, taxis, retail and other indoor public settings, and staff in hospitality settings.

* Public health measures in early learning settings, school-aged childcare, primary and secondary schools, including physical distancing measures such as pods, and mask wearing.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said: “The current epidemiological profile of Covid-19 continues to provide a broadly stable and positive outlook.

“The advice from NPHET to remove mandatory mask wearing is a key indicator that we are moving forward in terms of our ability to live with Covid-19. Our ability to ease restrictions is thanks to the response and support of people across the country and our successful vaccine programme.

“I welcome these recommendations and I would like to take this opportunity to thank members of the NPHET for their expertise, commitment and guidance through what has been such a difficult period. Their contribution cannot be overstated.”

Whilst mask wearing will no longer be mandatory in certain settings, NPHET have recommended that masks should still be worn in healthcare settings, and on public transport where physical distancing can be difficult and where those who are more vulnerable to the severe impacts of Covid-19 do not always have discretion to avoid.

It also recommended that other public health protection layers, including hygiene measures, ventilation and staying at home if symptomatic, are continued.