No surprise as Donegal road gritters out again this morning

Donegal Road gritters are out again this morning
Donegal County Council say that all Donegal routes will be gritted from 6am this morning
The full Donegal gritting route index includes:
06: Inishowen West; 04: Inishowen South; 01: National Primary North; 02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South; 07: Milford South; 08: Milford North; 09: Cill Ulta East; 10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa; 12: Binswilly; 13: Stranorlar North; 14: Stranorlar East; 15: Stranorlar West; 16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North; 18: Donegal South; 19: Donegal National Secondary; 05: Inishowen East
BT: Buncrana Town; LT: Letterkenny Town.
Earliest indications this morning report very cold conditions and road users are asked by the Council to assume that no road is ice free.
Met Éireann is warning of very strong westerly winds that are expected on the west coast on Sunday and Monday
Cllr McBrearty told the court on Thursday that he would attend the upcoming council meeting on Monday
