19 Feb 2022

More warnings: Donegal wakes up to continuing weather alerts throughout the weekend

Snow ice warning this morning followed by 24 hour rain and wind warnings into Monday

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

19 Feb 2022 6:52 AM

Email:

michael.mchugh@iconicnews.ie

Donegal is waking up to a number of moderate weather warnings that will last the weekend and into Monday morning.

This Saturday morning a yellow snow and ice alert will continue here until 10am, as with the rest of the country.

Met Éireann warned that falls of sleet and snow would continue into Saturday morning with accumulations in some areas and icy stretches leading to hazardous driving conditions. 

This will be followed by a Status Yellow rain warning for counties Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo which will come into effect at 4pm this afternoon and continue until 4pm on Sunday.

Again Met Éireann have warned of persistent rain followed by heavy showers which will lead to localised flooding in places.

A third alert comes into effect on Sunday; this time a wind weather alert.

This Status Yellow Wind warning will affect counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Donegal and all of Connacht.

Very strong westerly winds are expected on Sunday and Monday, Met Éireann have indicated with coastal flooding possible in places.

This warning runs from 9am on Sunday morning until 9am on Monday morning. 

It goes without saying, that basic precautionary measures should form part of any weekend preparations.

 

