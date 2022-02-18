Search

18 Feb 2022

Warnings of strong winds and heavy rain issued for Donegal

Two more status yellow weather warnings issued for the county

Status yellow wind warning issued for Donegal

Met Éireann is warning of very strong westerly winds that are expected on the west coast on Sunday and Monday

Met Éireann has issued further weather warnings for Donegal for the coming days.
A status yellow rain warning has been issued for the county for persistent rain followed by heavy showers that will lead to localised flooding in places. The warning, which also covers Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo, will be in place from 4pm on Saturday to 4pm on Sunday.

Potential flooding on Sunday sees the Donegal Town Pier car park closed

Motorists urged to drive with caution as snow melts and frost forecast

Met Éireann is also warning of very strong westerly winds that are expected on the west coast on Sunday and Monday.  Coastal flooding is possible in places.
A status yellow wind warning for Donegal and nine other counties will be in place for 24 hours from 9am on Sunday.

