Warnings of strong winds and heavy rain issued for Donegal

Met Éireann is warning of very strong westerly winds that are expected on the west coast on Sunday and Monday
Met Éireann has issued further weather warnings for Donegal for the coming days.
A status yellow rain warning has been issued for the county for persistent rain followed by heavy showers that will lead to localised flooding in places. The warning, which also covers Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo, will be in place from 4pm on Saturday to 4pm on Sunday.
Met Éireann is also warning of very strong westerly winds that are expected on the west coast on Sunday and Monday. Coastal flooding is possible in places.
A status yellow wind warning for Donegal and nine other counties will be in place for 24 hours from 9am on Sunday.
Met Éireann is warning of very strong westerly winds that are expected on the west coast on Sunday and Monday
Cllr McBrearty told the court on Thursday that he would attend the upcoming council meeting on Monday
The council sought various orders to enforce the suspension of independent councillor Frank McBrearty. PICTURE: BRIAN MCDAID
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.