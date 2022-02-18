Surge in calls to SVP as people struggle to meet rising cost of living

People are being pushed to the pin of their collar as the cost of living continues to surge with fuel, heating, groceries prices, energy bills, continuing to increase, according to a spokesperson for St. Vincent de Paul.

The regional President for the north west, Mrs Rosa Glacken said the organisation is experiencing a ‘huge rise in the number of calls’ due to the ‘shocking rise in the cost of living.’

She said that the rising cost of living was putting pressure on everybody but particularly those on low incomes.

She said that families who are working on minimum wage are finding that their wages are not stretching the way it used to: “Families are under serious pressure and this cold spell hasn’t helped.”

Those in the organisation are being told that people are ‘cutting back’ on their grocery shopping and being much more selective and careful.

“I would be very, very concerned about the nourishment that families are getting in an effort to try and balance a bill and budget,” she said.

People are continuing to contact the organisation to try and get help to heat their homes.

“People are cutting back and not lighting fires early in the day but if it is your only source of heat your house is going to be very cold and if there is illness in the family they need steady heat,” she said.

Mrs Glacken said that she was appreciative of some of the measures introduced by the Government but added that the measures have ‘failed to address this constant rise.’

Inflation and events relating to the situation in Russian and Ukraine are having an adverse effect on matters.

Mrs Glacken made reference to the high rental costs of properties, the lack of rental properties throughout the county adding that this was also a cause of concern for families who are renting and who fear they might not be able to continue to meet the cost of housing.

Those working with the organisation can get back into the community and talk to those who are suffering financially - visits which Rosa says is at the very heart of the work that they do.

“It is nice for people to be able to talk to us and talk through their difficulties," she said.

The organisation has helped countless people in the past and continue to so. However, they can only do this work with your support so please do support their shops throughout the country and donate during their church gate collections.

You can contact St Vincent de Paul by clicking here and finding your local conference. All calls are dealt with in greatest confidence.