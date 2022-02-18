Drugs seized in Inishowen following cross border policing operation

Gardai pictured at the Donegal-Derry border.
A quantity of cocaine and cannabis have been seized in Inishowen.
A cross border operation to tackle rural crime was conducted in the Buncrana district yesterday.
A number of vehicles were subsequently seized by customs while a number of road traffic offences were detected by Gardaí.
In addition, a driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after testing positive for the presence of cocaine and cannabis.
Searches were also conducted throughout the Buncrana area under the Misuse of Drugs Act and as a result a quantity of cocaine and cannabis was seized.
