World renowned Clipper Race set to return to the banks of the Foyle

There was a warm welcome for exciting news about the official return of the Clipper 2019-20 Round the World Yacht Race, as Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed the dates for the Foyle Maritime Festival.

It was confirmed that the race is set to resume after a two-year delay due to the pandemic, and the crew will once again enjoy a fabulous welcome home to the Foyle from July 20-24, 2022.

The world famous sailing event will set out from Subic Bay in just three weeks' time, after being suspended in March 2020. Race Crew from 21 different countries will take part in an intensive week of training from March 7, before the first point scoring race, which will take crew across the North Pacific Ocean, begins on March 20. This will be the fifth consecutive time that the city has acted as a host port and a considerable international following for the event has built up over the years.

Running from Wednesday July 20 – Sunday, July 24 the Foyle Maritime Festival theme for 2022 is 'What Lies Beneath' focusing on the natural beauty of our oceans, rivers and lakes, and the onus on all of us to protect and preserve marine life. Take the Pledge will be the message, with a dedicated campaign within the festival encouraging local people to sign up to being more eco-friendly.

Highlights of this year's event include the Legenderry Street Food Festival, live music events, on street animation, marine themed installations, and much more still to be confirmed as the final touches are put to the programme.

Head of Culture with Council, Aeidin McCarter, said that excitement was already building ahead of the event.

"There's a great sense of anticipation about the Foyle Maritime Festival, it's the flagship summer event for the City and District, and one that always generates an incredible buzz of excitement many months before the first sails are sighted on the Foyle.

"We are delighted that the Clipper Race fleet will once again be central to our festivities, with all the colour and comradery that the crew bring to the Quayside. With today's announcement for the race, the pieces are finally all coming together and we look forward to revealing more about the festival programme over the coming weeks," she said.

Mark Light, Clipper Race Director, said: "This has been the longest Clipper Race edition in our history and so we are looking forward to returning to this wonderful city more than ever. As a Skipper who has previously had the honour of representing Derry-Londonderry (back in 2011-12), I have experienced first-hand the exceptional welcome our teams always receive from locals. And for our fleet to be the centre point of the Foyle Maritime Festival is a real honour. We can't wait to be back!"