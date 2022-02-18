Donegal covid testing centres to open later today due to Storm Eunice

Donegal's covid testing centres will open later today due to Storm Eunice
The HSE has advised that Donegal's Covid-19 testing facilities have amended their opening times for today due to Storm Eunice.
Both the Letterkenny and Donegal town testing centres will now open from 1pm to 7pm.
The HSE has developed a webpage that provides local information regarding availability of services during Storm Eunice.
Updates on the website are provided by county to ensure people can easily access information they require and will include services that have been cancelled or closed.
Impacts, if any, are going to be localised in different areas and some areas or services may not be impacted at all.
Information available at https://www2.hse.ie/services/ storms/storm.html
