Search

18 Feb 2022

Storm Eunice brings snow across Donegal - and power cuts

Storm Eunice brings snow across Donegal

Many people awoke to find their cars covered with snow

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

18 Feb 2022 9:00 AM

A blanket of snow is over much of Donegal this morning after Storm Eunice swept across the country overnight.

Donegal Co Council crews have been out clearing major routes, but many smaller roads are unpassable, especially on high ground.

The conditions will make the early morning commute for many motorist much longer than normal.

Red warnings were issued for Cork, Kerry, Clare and Waterford, closing all schools, colleges and childcare facilities.

An orange snow alert is in place for Donegal.

A Status Yellow snow and ice warning for Ireland is currently in place until 10am on Saturday.

Falls of sleet and snow will continued with accumulations in some areas and icy stretches leading to hazardous driving conditions.

Schools in Donegal are shut today due to the weather.

Power outages have been reported in many parts of the country while in Donegal almost 100 csutomers in the Moville area were without power early this morning. Supplies were expected to be restored by 8.00 am.

The worst of the winds were in the south of the country.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media