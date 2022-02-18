Donegal will see more sleet and snow today and into Saturday morning

Met Éireann issues further weather warning
The latest moderate yellow Weather Warning for snow-ice for Donegal indicates that falls of sleet and snow will continue on Friday and into Saturday morning.
This will see accumulations in some areas and icy stretches leading to hazardous driving conditions.
The Yellow Snow/Ice warning is valid until 10am on Saturday morning and affected areas include Donegal and all other counties, according to Met Éireann.
A moderate/yellow Weather Warning for Wind for Donegal has also been issued by Met Eireann.
They say that Northwest winds backing westerly will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of up to 110km/h on Friday, coupled with heavy rain at times.
Some disruption is likely along with a possibility of coastal and spot flooding.
The warning remains in place until 6pm on Friday evening.
ESB netorks are now reporting that 58 electricity customers have had their power restored after an overnight fault.
