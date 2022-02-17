Search

17 Feb 2022

Blizzard-like conditions forecast for Donegal ahead of Storm Eunice

Upgraded Orange Storm warning is now in place for Donegal

Tipperary County Council to close ALL its facilities on Thursday and Friday as blizzard looms

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Feb 2022 1:01 PM

An upgraded Orange Storm warning is now in place for Donegalbringing heavy sleet and snow leading to blizzard-like conditions in parts with treacherous driving conditions. 

This current Orange Warning is in place from 03:00 Friday 18/02/2022 to 15:00 Friday 18/02/2022

A Status Red Warning is in place for Cork and Kerry with Storm Eunice forecast to bring severe and damaging winds for a time. Southwest or cyclonic winds becoming northwest will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts up to 130 km/h. Some coastal flooding is likely especially at high tide.

Donegal County Council is once again urging members of the public to take extra care over the next few days on foot of this recent severe weather warning issued by Met Éireann.

With treacherous driving conditions forecast including heavy sleet and snow leading to blizzard-like conditions,  motorists are being asked to take extra care while driving and allow extra time for your journey.

Donegal County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team are keeping the approaching weather pattern under review and will continue to monitor all local conditions as  Storm Eunice progresses.   An updated advisory will issue this afternoon.  All Council services remain in a state of readiness as is the norm.

Donegal County Council can be contacted during normal business hours on 074 91 53900 and in the event of an out-of-hours emergency the Council’s Road Service can be contacted on 074 91 72288.  For emergencies requiring the assistance of the Fire Service call 999 or 112.

You can keep up to date on conditions by signing up for free alerts to your phone by registering at www.mapalerter.com/donegal  or by following Donegal County Council on Facebook or on Twitter @DonegalCouncil.

