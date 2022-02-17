Met Éireann issues status orange snow warning for Donegal

The snow warning will be in place from 3am to 3pm on Friday.
Met Éireann has issued a status orange snow warning for Donegal ahead of the arrival of Storm Eunice.
The forecaster says Storm Eunice will bring heavy sleet and snow leading to blizzard-like conditions in parts with treacherous driving conditions.
The warning - which also covers Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo and Roscommon - was issued on Thursday morning and will be in place from 3am to 3pm on Friday.
Met Éireann is warning that Storm Eunice will track quickly over Ireland on Thursday night and Friday morning bringing severe and damaging winds for a time.
A status red storm warning has been issued for Cork and Kerry with a status orange warning in place for 14 other counties.
