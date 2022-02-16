Deaths in Inishowen/Donegal, Wednesday evening, February 16, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Sally McHenry Murphy, Cork/Moville

- Gráinne Friel, Fanad/Monaghan

- John Harkin, Killea and formerly Moville

- Joseph Gallagher, Australia and Cloghan

- Eileen Ward, Perth, Scotland and Kincasslagh

- Maureen Temple, Stranorlar

- Jimmy Bradley, Letterkenny

- Marcus McLaughlin, Buncrana

- Rosaleen Greene, Quigley's Point

- Joseph McGill, Creeslough and formerly Glasgow

- Donna Boyle, Ardara and Barnesmore

- Margaret Hennigan, Ardara

Sally McHenry Murphy, Cork/Moville

The death has occurred of Sally McHenry Murphy, Ballinagree, Macroom, Cork / Moville, Donegal



On February 15, 2022, peacefully at Cork University Hospital, Sally, beloved wife of Patrick and loving mother of Robert, Colin, and Hugh. Very deeply regretted by her husband, sons, daughters-in-law Sonia, Lena, and Jane, grandchildren Jessica, Holly, Thomas, Amelia, Lottie, Blake, Bonnie, and Lucas, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home in Ballinagree (P12 DH26) on Thursday from 5pm with prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday in St. John's Church, Ballinagree at 11am.

Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on the following link http://www.munsterfunerallivestream.ie/sally-mchenry-murphy

Following Requiem Mass, Sally will return to Donegal where her life will be celebrated on Saturday at 3.00pm in St. Columba's Church, Ballinacrea, Lecarnery. Funeral afterwards to Ballinacrea Cemetery.

Gráinne Friel, Kindrum, Fanad/Monaghan

The death has occurred of Gráinne Friel (née O'Doherty), Maghernalaght, Kindrum, Fanad / Monaghan.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Letterkenny University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband James.

Deeply regretted by her daughters Eileen Friel (Maghernalaght), Roisin McBride (Letterkenny), Martina Hegarty (Boston), Teresa Mullaney (Kindrum), Nuala Friel Wright (Boston) and her son Kevin (Boston). Sadly missed by her brother Michael E O'Doherty (Dunfanaghy), her sister Brid O'Doherty (Ballyheerin), grandchildren Áine, Catherine, Nicholas and Owen, sons-in-law Ray Moore, Paddy McBride (RIP), Denis Hegarty, Noel Mullaney and Steve Wright, all her extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Gráinne's remains will repose at her late residence from 6pm this evening (Wednesday February 16). Requiem Mass will be held on Friday February 18 at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Fanavolty followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Fanad Day Care Centre c/o any family member. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the St. Mary's Fanavolty & St. Columba's Massmount Facebook page https://m.facebook.com//stmarysfanavolty

John Harkin, Killea and formerly Moville

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Harkin; New Houses, Killea and formerly from Moville.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny at 7.30pm this evening, Wednesday going to his home.

Funeral from there on Friday at 9.45am for 11am Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack, Moville followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Joseph Gallagher, Australia and Cloghan

The sudden death has occurred in Australia of Joseph Gallagher; formerly of Ardlaghan, Cloghan.

Brother of Seamus and Eugene Gallagher.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Eileen Ward, Perth, Scotland and Kincasslagh

The death has occurred in Perth, Scotland of Eileen Ward and formerly of Bunawillan, Kincasslagh.

Her remains are arriving home tomorrow Thursday going to St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh for approximately 5.30pm where she will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Maureen Temple, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Maureen Temple (née Flanagan), Tyrcallen, Stranorlar.



Peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late John and much loved mother of Marie, Rose, John, and Geraldine, devoted Granny to Emma Jane and Odhrán, mother in law of Noel and Brenda.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her son, daughters, son in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at her home on Wednesday, February 16, from 2pm. Funeral leaving her home on Friday, February 18, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. Family time on the morning of the funeral, please. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.



Jimmy Bradley, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at his home on Tuesday of Jimmy Bradley, Liscarna House, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny and formerly Listillion, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by brothers and sisters Laurence, Fr. Joe, Patsy, Liam, Maureen Browne and Veronica Meehan.

Deeply missed by his loving wife Jennie, sons Louie, Philadelphia, Dessie, Gortnavern, Brendan, Philadelphia and Shaun, Letterkenny, daughters Deirdre, Philadelphia, Sínead, Letterkenny, Lorna, Letterkenny and Siobhan, Letterkenny, grandchildren, sisters Angela Toner, Letterkenny, Ita Rattigan, Mullingar, Bridie Gildea, Magherennan, and brother, Louis, Listillion, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Jimmy’s remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Friday at 10.15am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Family and close friends are welcome on Wednesday and Thursday between 11am and 9pm (Rosary).

Marcus McLaughlin, 58 Millbrae, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Beach Hill Nursing Home, Lisfannon of Marcus McLaughlin, 58 Millbrae, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home, Buncrana with viewing from 6pm to 9pm on Wednesday.

Funeral from there on Thursday, February 17 at 9.30am going to St Mary’s Oratory for 10am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery.

Funeral can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/stmarysoratory

Rosaleen Greene, Greenbank, Quigley's Point

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Rosaleen Greene, Greenbank, Quigley's Point.

Rosaleen’s remains will repose in St Columba’s Church, Drung from 4pm on Wednesday, February 16.

Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, February 17 at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.stcolumbasdrung.net

Joseph McGill, 3 St Michael’s Terrace, Creeslough and formerly Glasgow

The death has taken place of Joseph McGill, 3 St Michael’s Terrace, Creeslough and formerly Glasgow.

His remains are reposing at his late residence, for family only please.

Wake from 12 noon until 10pm on Wednesday, friends and neighbours welcome.

Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Vincent De Paul, Creeslough and the Dialysis Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Donna Boyle, Ardara, and formerly of Barnesmore, Donegal Town

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Donna Boyle, (née Dunnion) Kentucky, Ardara, and formerly of Barnesmore, Donegal Town.



Beloved wife of Brendan, much loved mother of Eoghan and Aoibhinn, treasured daughter of Danny and Marian Dunnion and dear sister to Barry and Donal and her extended family. Sadly missed by her relatives, neighbours and friends.



Her remains left the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny with later arrival to her late residence. The house will be opened to the public from 12 noon on Wednesday.

Funeral from there on Friday morning, February 18 at 10.30am, going to The Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Family time please from 11pm to 12 noon.

Margaret Hennigan, Woodhill, Ardara

The peaceful death has occurred of Margaret Hennigan (née Farrelly) Woodhill, Ardara.

Sadly missed by her sons Harry, John, Malcolm, David and her daughter Clare, her sisters Agnes, Nel, and Phylis, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, her neighbours, friends and extended family members. Predeceased by her husband Harold.

Removal from her residence on Thursday at 10.40am going to the Church of The Holy Family, Ardara, for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/ camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara

Please adhere to current HSE guidelines in relation to mask wearing when attending the wake and funeral.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please email: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.