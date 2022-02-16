Deaths in Inishowen/Donegal, Wednesday morning, February 16, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Maureen Temple, Stranorlar

- Jimmy Bradley, Letterkenny

- Marcus McLaughlin, Buncrana

- Rosaleen Greene, Quigley's Point

- Joseph McGill, Creeslough and formerly Glasgow

- Donna Boyle, Ardara and Barnesmore

- Margaret Hennigan, Ardara

- Brendan Doran, Rossnowlagh

- Elizabeth Caulfield, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Maureen Temple (née Flanagan), Tyrcallen, Stranorlar.



Peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late John and much loved mother of Marie, Rose, John, and Geraldine, devoted Granny to Emma Jane and Odhrán, mother in law of Noel and Brenda.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her son, daughters, son in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at her home on Wednesday, February 16, from 2pm. Funeral leaving her home on Friday, February 18, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. Family time on the morning of the funeral, please. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.



Jimmy Bradley, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at his home on Tuesday of Jimmy Bradley, Liscarna House, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny and formerly Listillion, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by brothers and sisters Laurence, Fr. Joe, Patsy, Liam, Maureen Browne and Veronica Meehan.

Deeply missed by his loving wife Jennie, sons Louie, Philadelphia, Dessie, Gortnavern, Brendan, Philadelphia and Shaun, Letterkenny, daughters Deirdre, Philadelphia, Sínead, Letterkenny, Lorna, Letterkenny and Siobhan, Letterkenny, grandchildren, sisters Angela Toner, Letterkenny, Ita Rattigan, Mullingar, Bridie Gildea, Magherennan, and brother, Louis, Listillion, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Jimmy’s remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Friday at 10.15am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Family and close friends are welcome on Wednesday and Thursday between 11am and 9pm (Rosary).

Marcus McLaughlin, 58 Millbrae, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Beach Hill Nursing Home, Lisfannon of Marcus McLaughlin, 58 Millbrae, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home, Buncrana with viewing from 6pm to 9pm on Wednesday.

Funeral from there on Thursday, February 17 at 9.30am going to St Mary’s Oratory for 10am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery.

Funeral can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/stmarysoratory

Rosaleen Greene, Greenbank, Quigley's Point

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Rosaleen Greene, Greenbank, Quigley's Point.

Rosaleen’s remains will repose in St Columba’s Church, Drung from 4pm on Wednesday, February 16.

Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, February 17 at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.stcolumbasdrung.net

Joseph McGill, 3 St Michael’s Terrace, Creeslough and formerly Glasgow

The death has taken place of Joseph McGill, 3 St Michael’s Terrace, Creeslough and formerly Glasgow.

His remains are reposing at his late residence, for family only please.

Wake from 12 noon until 10pm on Wednesday, friends and neighbours welcome.

Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Vincent De Paul, Creeslough and the Dialysis Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Donna Boyle, Ardara, and formerly of Barnesmore, Donegal Town

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Donna Boyle, (née Dunnion) Kentucky, Ardara, and formerly of Barnesmore, Donegal Town.



Beloved wife of Brendan, much loved mother of Eoghan and Aoibhinn, treasured daughter of Danny and Marian Dunnion and dear sister to Barry and Donal and her extended family. Sadly missed by her relatives, neighbours and friends.



Her remains left the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny with later arrival to her late residence. The house will be opened to the public from 12 noon on Wednesday.

Funeral from there on Friday morning, February 18 at 10.30am, going to The Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Family time please from 11pm to 12 noon.

Margaret Hennigan, Woodhill, Ardara

The peaceful death has occurred of Margaret Hennigan (née Farrelly) Woodhill, Ardara.

Sadly missed by her sons Harry, John, Malcolm, David and her daughter Clare, her sisters Agnes, Nel, and Phylis, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, her neighbours, friends and extended family members. Predeceased by her husband Harold.

Removal from her residence on Thursday at 10.40am going to the Church of The Holy Family, Ardara, for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/ camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara

Please adhere to current HSE guidelines in relation to mask wearing when attending the wake and funeral.

Brendan Doran, Rossnowlagh

The death has occurred of Brendan Doran, Cashel, Rossnowlagh and Kilkeel, Co Down.

Beloved husband, father, grandad and brother passed away suddenly. Bereaved by his loving wife Marian, daughters Brenda and Maddy, sons-in-law Ciaràn and Owen. Adored by his grandkids Caitlín, Conàn, Dàithi, Seàn and Caolàn, his brothers and sisters Hugh, Bernie, Gerard, Margo and Joan; nephew, nieces and in-laws.

Reposed at the family home on Tuesday. House private to family and close friends.

Removal from the family home on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Cashelard for 11am Mass of the Resurrection followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Mary's Meals c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director or any other family member.

Face coverings to be worn at home and church.

Elizabeth Caulfield, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Caulfield (née Hyland) Shanwalla, Tooreen, Ballyhaunis, Mayo and Ballybofey.

Beloved wife of the late John and much-loved mother of Michael, Clonboo, Galway; Mary, Ballybofey; Seamus, Knocknacarra, Galway; Imelda, Laurencetown, Ballinalsoe; Ann Marie, Castleknock, Co. Dublin and Stella, Tooreen, Co Mayo.

Dearly loved sister of Ned and the late Jack, Fred Paddy, Jim, Christy, Eileen, Della, and Maureen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughters, brother, sisters in law, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Remains reposed at the home of her daughter Mary McGranaghan, Teevickmoy, Ballybofey.

Removal on Tuesday took place to the family home at Shanwalla, Tooreen, Ballyhaunis, reposing overnight. Removal from there on Wednesday, February 16 to St Mary’s Church, Tooreen, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the Old Friary graveyard, Ballyhaunis.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please email: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.