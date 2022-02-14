Council offers support to staff on bullying following social media posts from councillor

The chief executive of Donegal County Council has told council staff they will be fully supported in withdrawing cooperation and not providing a service to anyone behaving in a threatening manner following social media posts by Cllr Frank McBrearty.

A memo sent to all council staff last Thursday by John McLaughlin was followed on Friday by a direction from the union Fórsa calling on members of its Donegal local government branch not to co-operate with Cllr McBrearty. A spokesman for the union confirmed the direction “was in response to recent statements and communications issued by Cllr McBrearty on social media”.

In the memo to council staff, Mr McLaughlin said: “A member of the council has made and continues to make extremely serious allegations of wrongdoing against the employees and members of Donegal County Council. These allegations have been made in person, in broadcasts and in repeated postings on digital media. The member has repeatedly accused the employees and other members of Donegal County Council of being engaged in corrupt activity.”

The chief executive said staff are not expected to put up with bullying and harassment while carrying out their work duties.

“They will be fully supported by council management in withdrawing from the situation and will not provide a service to those who are behaving in a threatening manner. Service will not be restored to the individual until the matter is addressed.”

Mr McLaughlin said the council “is pursuing some of the recent occurrences through the available legal remedies”.

“In other instances where legal remedy may be warranted in individual staff cases, these will be considered on a case-by-case basis as they arise, with full support available through the council,” he said.

Fórsa, which represents more than 12,000 local authority workers across the country, has directed all members not to engage with Cllr McBrearty by telephone or in face-to-face meetings.

The union said the instruction will be reviewed “as the situation develops further”.

Cllr McBrearty has issued a number of social media posts referring by name to senior council officials and county councillors following last Monday’s council meeting which was suspended after councillors voted to instruct the council to take High Court proceedings against the independent councillor over his suspension from the council.

The councillor was suspended from the council at a meeting on January 31 under procedures that deal with disorderly behaviour.

He defied the suspension to turn up at the reconvened meeting a week later.

At one stage, four gardaí attended the meeting at Aura leisure centre in Letterkenny following a report of an incident.

Councillors voted to take legal proceedings after Cllr McBrearty refused to leave the meeting.

The Raphoe-based councillor has repeatedly made allegations of corruption involving councillors and council officials, in particular, surrounding the purchase by the council of five homes in Buncrana which tested positive for mica.

None of the business on the agenda for the January meeting of the council has been completed after two sittings. The meetings have seen multiple lengthy adjournments among heated exchanges involving Cllr McBrearty.

The council’s cathaoirleach, Sinn Féin councillor Jack Murray, has said he has sent a file of allegations made by Cllr McBrearty to the Garda chief superintendent in Donegal. He said the allegations are “very serious and needed to be investigated fully”.

Cllr Murray said the legal proceedings against Cllr McBrearty “is an unfortunately extreme measure to allow our local democracy to function”.

On Monday, Cllr McBrearty reiterated his position that he is entitled to challenge the suspension imposed upon him by the council and attempt to attend its meetings.

He also claimed is the victim of "a political cover-up and witch-hunt”.

The councillor has called for an independent inquiry into what he has described as systematic corruption in the council.