Storm Dudley set for Donegal this Wednesday evening

WEATHER WARNING: Ireland put on alert for Storm Dudley as Met Éireann issues series of weather warnings PIC WX Charts
Storm Dudley is set to track its way towards Donegal on Wednesday evening. Warnings are in operation for Ulster and parts of Connacht.
After a brief respite on Thursday, Storm Eunice looks likely to hit Ireland later on Thursday night and during Friday, bringing with it the potential for some severe winds countrywide.
It's turning very unsettled this week with two named storms on the way, #StormDudley on Wednesday and #StormEunice on Friday.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 14, 2022
Warnings in place ⚠️
Find out more in our News Story https://t.co/OqywLYT9o4 pic.twitter.com/B3KkRGTSBn
Forecasters have said that Storm Eunice is lightly to bring snow.
A further status yellow warning has been issued for Donegal, Clare, Galway and Mayo during Wednesday afternoon until midday Thursday.
