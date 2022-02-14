New six month Inishowen Spring-Summer Fitness Programme launches this month

Start your road to summer fitness next week with a six-month programme run by Spraoi agus Spórt in Carndonagh.

The award-winning social enterprise is offering a three-phased walking, running and swimming programme, which is free for children and teenagers.

“The Siúl-Rith-Snámh programme offers something for everyone from families, children and teenagers (16+), to men, women and older people,” says Spraoi and Spórt CEO, Helen Nolan. “To sign up just go to our website spraoiagussport.ie, social media pages or call 0868420203 for details.

“The walking programme runs for 8 weeks, starting on Monday 21st February and is open to everyone. The Couch to 5K starts on 15th April for 8 weeks, and the 6-week sea swimming programme starts on 8th June.”

Helen says they’d like to give a huge thanks to the Donegal Sports Partnership and Age and Opportunity for funding contributions towards the programme.

The walking programme is open to everyone, from families and children right through to older people. “We all want to get fitter but can be easily put off from getting started because it seems too complicated,” says Helen. “But walking is a great and simple way to boost your physical and mental health.”

“Our walking programme will start on 21st February with a gentle joint warm up to get everyone ready for action. The main walk will initially follow the Slí na Sláinte route with a few wee challenges along the course. We will finish up with some gentle stretches back at the Spraoi agus Spórt complex.”

Helen says people only need good walking shoes or trainers and a hi-vis. “Oh and bring your sense of humour - we like to hear lots of laughter.” All children must be accompanied by an adult.

The Couch to 5K programme from 15th April does exactly what you’d expect, according to Helen. “It takes people from doing no exercise at all through to being able to run 5K. So, no previous experience is necessary – just wear trainers and high vis.”

It’s aimed at teenagers (16+), men, women and older people of all fitness levels and abilities. Participants can set their own goals, and do a combination of walking and running to achieve them, supported by experienced coaches from Inishowen Athletics. Routes will be around Carndonagh, and all registrations are online or via 086 8420203.

The swimming programme from 8th June is also aimed at teenagers (16+), men, women and older people. It’s being run with Splash Swim Schools, who have worked with Spraoi before. “Most people realise that swimming has great physical and mental health benefits,” says Helen. “But they may not know that it can help certain skin conditions and respiratory issues too.

People can sign up to one or all of the programmes - though children can only take part in the walking programme. Experienced coaches will lead out on all the programmes, Helen explains. “There will be two training sessions a week for both the walking and couch 2 5k programme and one session per week for the open sea swimming. Everyone will get feedback from their coaches throughout the programme.”

Spraoi will then hold a 5k Fun Run/Walk on Friday 3rd June at 7pm.

For further information and to register for the programme go to: www.spraoiagussport.ie, call 086 8420203, email bookings@spraoiagussport.ie or go the Spraoi agus Spórt social media channels.