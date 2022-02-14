Storm Dudley to bring 130km/h winds to Donegal

Wind warning: Met Éireann says winds associated with Storm Dudley will bring damaging gusts of 100km/h to 130km/h
Met Éireann has issued a status orange warning for Donegal due to winds brought by Storm Dudley.
The warning was issued on Monday morning and will be valid from 9pm on Wednesday to 9am on Thursday.
The forecaster says westerly winds associated with Storm Dudley will reach mean speeds of 65km/h to 80km/h with damaging gusts of 100km/h to 130km/h. Winds are to be stronger on exposed coasts and on high ground. A combination of high tide and strong winds will lead to some coastal flooding. The warning is updated Tuesday morning.
A status yellow wind warning has been issued for Donegal, Clare, Galway and Mayo with damaging gusts of 80 to 110km/h forecast for 24 hours from noon on Wednesday.
The UK Met Office has issued an amber wind warning for Antrim and Derry. It says Storm Dudley is expected to affect the UK on Wednesday night and Thursday, bringing a period of very strong and disruptive winds.
