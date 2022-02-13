Minister McConalogue Leads Major Irish Agri-Food Trade Mission to the Gulf Region

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, TD, will lead a major Irish agri-food trade mission to the Gulf Region.

Commenting on today's trade mission, Minister McConalogue said: "I'm delighted and honoured to lead the first physical trade mission in the post COVID world. The Gulf Region is a strategically important market for our food exports and Bord Bia has done tremendous work in developing the region.

"This trade mission reflects the ambition in the Food Vision 2030 strategy to further develop valuable market opportunities for our quality, safe and sustainable food produce. I believe that the Gulf region offers significant value growth potential for Irish food exports

"I'm excited to meet buyers in the region and tell them of the world class food producers by our exceptional farm families as well as our innovative processors and marketeers.

"The Gulf Region is the food crossroads of the world and we will take every opportunity to tell the great story of Irish food."

The busy schedule will encompass Gulfood 2022 in Dubai, one of the world’s largest food fairs, a two-day trade mission to Saudi Arabia, and will conclude with the Minister’s participation in the Food, Agriculture and Livelihoods week at EXPO 2020 in Dubai, where Ireland is one of 85 countries with a national pavilion.

The mission will include Government meetings in Dubai and Riyadh; engagements facilitated by Bord Bia with Irish food companies and their trade customers; and encompass meetings and events across the dairy, meat, prepared foods, and the horse-racing sectors. As well as the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Bord Bia, Enterprise Ireland and Sustainable Food Systems Ireland will participate in the trade mission, which has been organised in close cooperation with the Embassies of Ireland in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh.

Minister McConalogue concluded: “In recognition of the importance of the Gulf region, my Department has appointed an agricultural attaché to the Embassy of Ireland to the United Arab Emirates.

"I hope that this mission will serve to build on and promote Ireland’s global reputation in agri-food; which is built on foundation of Irish family farms, producing quality and sustainable produce”.

Agri-food exports to the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were over €155 million last year, dominated by dairy products, but with significant growth in exports of prepared consumer foods.