12 Feb 2022

Fine for Buncrana man who told Gardaí he was cartoon character

Court heard that the man has 49 previous convictions

A Buncrana man with 49 previous convictions who gave the name of a cartoon character when asked to identify himself to Gardaí has been fined.

Buncrana District Court heard that Gardaí were on patrol on Main Street, Buncrana on November 2, 2021.

Sergeant Sean McDaid told the court that officers came across Kevin Grant (34), of Páirc Mór, Buncrana. Gardaí believed that Grant was intoxicated to such an extent that they believed he was a danger to himself.

The defendant was asked for his name by Gardai.

“He was drunk and he gave some sort of a name of a cartoon character,” solicitor for Grant, Mr Frank Dorrian, told the court.

“There is no question that the Gardaí knew him. His response was a reaction to Gardaí asking his name. He would be well known to them. He was being sarcastic.”

The court heard that Grant had paid a fixed charge penalty notice for intoxication and he was charged with providing a false name to Gardaí.

“His judgement was impaired and he thought the Gardaí wouldn’t know him,” remarked Judge Alan Mitchell.

Grant was fined €150 and given six months to pay.

