Organic farming has "a lot of potential"

Organic farming provides “a real opportunity” for Donegal farmers to increase their incomes, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue told the annual general meeting of the County Donegal Executive of the Irish Farmers’ Association.

Addressing farmers on what was an online meeting, he stressed that there is “great potential in organics” and many farmers will be able to avail of new supports worth €220 per hectare.

Pointing out that there is a five-fold increase in funding for organic farming under the new CAP programme, he said that there is considerable scope for Irish farmers.

At present, only 2% of land in Ireland is under organic production.

By way of example, he revealed that in Austria they have gone from 2-3% of land under organic production in the mid 1990s to around 25% now.

“There is a lot of potential there,” he stressed.