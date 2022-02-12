Search

12 Feb 2022

Organic farming has "a lot of potential"

New supports are highlighted by Minister at Donegal IFA agm

Organic farming has "a lot of potential"

File photo: Pixabay

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

12 Feb 2022 2:30 PM

Organic farming provides “a real opportunity” for Donegal farmers to increase their incomes, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue told the annual general meeting of the County Donegal Executive of the Irish Farmers’ Association.

Addressing farmers on what was an online meeting, he stressed that there is “great potential in organics” and many farmers will be able to avail of new supports worth €220 per hectare.

Pointing out that there is a five-fold increase in funding for organic farming under the new CAP programme, he said that there is considerable scope for Irish farmers.

At present, only 2% of land in Ireland is under organic production.

By way of example, he revealed that in Austria they have gone from 2-3% of land under organic production in the mid 1990s to around 25% now.

“There is a lot of potential there,” he stressed.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media