Search

11 Feb 2022

Work on completion of Greencastle breakwater expected to start in July

The project stalled in 2010 due to budget cuts with the breakwater half-completed

Greencastle Harbour

 Just over half of the Greencastle breakwater project has been completed

Reporter:

Declan Magee

11 Feb 2022 5:08 PM

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

The long-awaited recommencement of work on the Greencastle harbour breakwater project is expected to start in July.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue announced funding of €11.9m for the project last year.

Construction of the 290-metre rock breakwater began in 2007 but the project was abandoned in 2010 due to spending cuts with just over half of it completed and more than €8m spent. 

Donegal County Council’s fisheries committee was told on Friday that the project is “progressing well” and the 18-month construction period could see the project completed by December 2023.

Council senior engineer Cliodhna Campbell told the meeting the detailed design is close to being completed and tender documents are being prepared.

Work is being completed on a foreshore lease which is expected in June.

“We are targeting a tender for the contractor in April with a start date in July as soon as the foreshore lease is approved,” she said.

'It seems like a vendetta by the Housing Department against the homeowners' - Mica Action Group

Is the Minister being 'thrown under the bus' by his officials?

Cllr Martin Farren, who raised the issue, said there was a tremendous amount of work going on behind the scenes.

“It is so important for this whole area,” he said.

The Department of Agriculture Food and Marine is providing €9m for the completion of the project with Donegal County Council to fund the remainder.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media