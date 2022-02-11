Work on completion of Greencastle breakwater expected to start in July

The long-awaited recommencement of work on the Greencastle harbour breakwater project is expected to start in July.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue announced funding of €11.9m for the project last year.

Construction of the 290-metre rock breakwater began in 2007 but the project was abandoned in 2010 due to spending cuts with just over half of it completed and more than €8m spent.

Donegal County Council’s fisheries committee was told on Friday that the project is “progressing well” and the 18-month construction period could see the project completed by December 2023.

Council senior engineer Cliodhna Campbell told the meeting the detailed design is close to being completed and tender documents are being prepared.

Work is being completed on a foreshore lease which is expected in June.

“We are targeting a tender for the contractor in April with a start date in July as soon as the foreshore lease is approved,” she said.

Cllr Martin Farren, who raised the issue, said there was a tremendous amount of work going on behind the scenes.

“It is so important for this whole area,” he said.

The Department of Agriculture Food and Marine is providing €9m for the completion of the project with Donegal County Council to fund the remainder.