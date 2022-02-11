Met Éireann issues status yellow wind warning for Donegal 

The warning will be in effect from 3pm until midnight on Friday
Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for Donegal for Friday.
The warning, which also covers Galway and Mayo, is for strong south or southwest winds gusting up to 100km/h.
The forecaster issued the warning on Friday morning and it will be in effect from 3pm until midnight on Friday.
