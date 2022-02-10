Coffee morning for Rocco, the Donegal teen undergoing treatment in the US

A coffee morning is taking place to support 14-year-old Rocco McGinley who is undergoing treatment for an aggressive, life-threatening brain tumour.

Coffee For Rocco takes place in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel this Saturday, February 12 from 11am to 2pm. Anyone wishing to leave a food donation can drop it into the small function room at the hotel from 9.30am on the day.

Everyone is welcome and all support is greatly appreciated.

The people of Inishowen and the wider Donegal community have really got behind this brave teenager who is currently in Texas receiving treatment. To date, more than €202,000 has been raised from a target of €280,000 to meet the cost of the treatment in the US.

Rocco's family are extremely grateful for the support he has received to date.

Rocco's Story

Rocco McGinley celebrated his fourteenth birthday in August. By late summer he began to present with symptoms including blurred vision, unsteady gait and loss of power. An MRI scan confirmed the worst fears for his parents, Yvonne Hegarty from Rathmullan and Wade McGinley from Buncrana. Their beloved son was diagnosed with a rare, life-threatening brain tumour that is particularly aggressive and difficult to treat.

Fundraiser organiser Audrey Gallagher said on the gofundme fundraising page: "He's like any other teenage boy. He loves his family, his friends, music and his PS. He's the most funny, loving, gentle and kindest soul and would brighten any room when he enters.

"Since his diagnosis, there has been lots of tears shed, prayers said and many many hours of research carried out.



"The Irish health care system has its limitations due to our country size and population unfortunately. To date Rocco has had fantastic care and support from the staff in Letterkenny University Hospital, Crumlin Children's Hospital, Temple Street and St Luke's Hospital.

"He has received radium, he has been biopsied and has had a shunt inserted all of which have helped to alleviate symptoms and will temporarily regress the tumour's growth.

"Rocco has undergone all of these invasive procedures, his treatment to date in his normal brave and courageous manner and without a days complaint, he is an inspiration to us all and such a fighter."

The family feel that all treatment options in Ireland have now been exhausted, and they have looked to the US for further help.



Ms Gallagher said: "There are various clinical trials which have had some success that are specifically designed to treat Rocco's diagnosed tumour. Our aim from this gofundme page is to raise as much funds so that he can have the opportunity of treatment.

"His case has been reviewed by several leading hospitals and he has been accepted for treatment. This will require a significant amount of money."

Rocco travelled to Texas in the US in late January where his treatment continues.

Anyone who wishes to donate directly can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/roccoss-road-to-rocovery





