Plans lodged for new Carndonagh nursing home

A decision from Donegal County Council is due in April
Plans have been lodged with Donegal County Council to build a 58-bedroom nursing home in Carndonagh.
Glasheady Investments Ltd has lodged plans for the development as well as the erection of a new extension to Churchtown Lodge, a protected structure, and the change of use to a 10- bedroom respite care facility.
The application includes car parking and amended vehicular access as well as connection to public mains.
