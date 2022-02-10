Search

10 Feb 2022

Inland Fisheries Ireland recruiting seasonal fisheries officers in Donegal 

Inland Fisheries Ireland, the State agency responsible for the protection, conservation, development and promotion of freshwater fish, habitats and sea angling, is recruiting forty-nine seasonal fisheries officers with six posts in Donegal.

Seasonal fisheries officers from Donegal will join operations teams over the summer months to help protect, conserve and develop fisheries resources working in and around Ireland’s lakes, rivers and coastlines.

Inland Fisheries Ireland is looking for candidates for both protection and development roles and they will play a crucial part in the agency’s plans for 2022, according to its chief executive officer Francis O’ Donnell. 

Launching the recruitment drive, Mr  O’Donnell said: “Our new seasonal fisheries officers will be joining us on the frontlines, helping to protect, maintain and conserve this country’s natural resources. As an environmental agency, enforcement, protection and development are a big focus for us. For example, our teams undertake over 30,000 patrols around the clock every year, including patrols by foot, e-bike, vehicle and boat. At the same time, our development teams ensure the sustainability of fisheries habitat, enabling access for this generation and for future generations.” 

The agency plans to launch a second recruitment drive later in the year for seasonal research assistants. 

Those interested in applying for a six-month seasonal fisheries officer role can apply online at www.fisheriesireland.ie/careers, before the deadline of Monday, February 21.

