10 Feb 2022

Donegal home heating oil prices 25% higher than across the border 

Higher taxes on fuel causes cross-border disparity

A random survey reveals that the price of a typical 500-litre heating oil fill in Donegal ranged from €459 to €475

10 Feb 2022 10:38 AM

Donegal householders are paying at least 25% more than their counterparts across the border for home heating oil.

The Government’s tax take on kerosene is much higher in the Republic, and Donegal consumers are really feeling the pinch as fuel prices continue to soar.

A random survey reveals that the price of a typical 500-litre heating oil fill in Donegal ranged from €459 to €475. 

Across the border, outlets in Derry were selling 500 litres at between £308 (€365) and £314 (€372) while in Fermanagh prices ranged between £308 and £320 (€379). A comparison between the lowest prices on both sides of the border shows households in Donegal are spending over 25% more for home heating oil than consumers in the North.

In December, the Central Statistics Office said home heating oil costs had risen by 71.4% in a year.

The price of home heating oil is set to jump again after Budget 2022 announced an increase to the Carbon Tax in Ireland.

The Carbon Tax rate of €33.50 a tonne was increased by €7.50 a tonne to around €41 a tonne, meaning that from May, the rate on 900 litres of home heating oil will go up €19.40 to €103.

Donegal has the highest dependency on home heating oil in the State. 

An average of 78% of homes in the county use heating oil as the main fuel for heat, with 11% opting for electricity, and 10% using solid fuel or liquid petroleum gas, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office.

Consumers in Donegal also have less choice as there is no connection to the national grid for natural gas.

By comparison, in Dublin around three-quarters of homes use natural gas with only five per cent using heating oil in the city.

