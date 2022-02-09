Deaths in Inishowen/Donegal, Wednesday evening, February 9, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Tom (Tommy) Convery, Greencastle and Maghera, Derry

- Charlie Toye, Urbalshiney, Milford

- Margaret McBrearty, Raphoe

- Peter O'Donnell, Doochary

- Kate McGowan, Mountcharles and Kerry

- Catherine Wilkin, Magheraroarty, Creeslough

- Eileen Catterson, Castlederg, Tyrone and Castlefin

- Marie Keating, Ozanam house, Bundoran and formerly of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon

- Bridie Gilmartin (née Hegarty) London (Ruislip and Hayes) and formerly of Breenagh

- Mary Duffy (née Houston), 19 Drumman Road, Dunamanagh and formerly of Lettermore, Drumkeen

- Jean Davidson (Née Kerr / Carr) late of Helen Street, Derry and Carrickfinn

- John McGee, Porthaw Glen, Buncrana

- Neil McElhinney, Meath and Doochary

Tom (Tommy) Convery, Greencastle and Maghera, Derry

The death has occurred of Tom (Tommy) Convery Greencastle and formerly of Tamney Crescent, Maghera, Co Derry, February 8, 2022 Tom (Tommy) R.I.P.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Linda and devoted father of Alex. Loving brother of Jennifer Scharf, Seamus, Matt, Gerard F, Sean and the late Brendan and much loved son of the late Matt and Annie.

Reposing in J A Gormley’s Funeral Home. 1 Main St, Maghera.

Visitors welcome Tuesday February 8 from 6.30-9pm and Wednesday February 9 from 6.30 -9pm (Social distancing restriction apply.

Funeral cortege from J A Gormley’s Funeral Home on Thursday 10th February at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church Glen. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-maghera

Requiem Mass numbers will be limited within the Church in line with social distancing restrictions.

Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o J A Gormley Funeral Directors.

Deeply regretted by sorrowing wife, son, brothers, sister, brothers in law Fred, Dennis, Mark and Andrew, sisters in law Casilda and Ann, nephews, nieces and family circle.

Charlie Toye, Urbalshiney, Milford

The sudden death has taken place of Charlie Toye, Urbalshinney, Milford.

Charlie will repose at his daughter Tara Wilkie's residence 1, Radharc na Cuain, Coylin Court, Ramelton F92 K4X0, from 7pm today Wednesday. Removal from there at 10.20am on Friday for 11am Requiem Mass in St.Peter's Church, Milford followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.

Please adhere to current guidelines re handshaking and mask wearing.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughters Tara and Emma, grandchildren,sons-in-law, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



Margaret McBrearty, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Margaret McBrearty (née Lynch), McBride Street, Raphoe. She spent all her 95 years of putting others needs before her own, she loved her family dearly.

Her zest for life and sparkle never faded. A great seamstress and musician, who loved to sing, cook and tell a joke. Our loss is profound, for there will never be another that will take the place of our dear Mother, Granny, Great-Granny, Auntie and friend.

Margaret passed away in her sleep on Friday January 21, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Bourne, England. She will be sorely missed by her children Gerald, James, Patrick and Margaret, her 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren and sadly missed by the extended Lynch and McBrearty families and friends.

She will be returning home to Drumoghill to be laid to rest alongside her husband Patrick who passed away in 2015, her dear parents and her brother James.

Margaret will be reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Oakfield, Raphoe on the Thursday, February 10 from 5 pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm.

Funeral from Kelly’s on Friday Morning at 10.10am going via Drumatoland, to St Columbus Church, Drumoghill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please and a kind request that any donations are made to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Peter O'Donnell, Doochary

The death has occurred of Peter O'Donnell, Adderwell, Doochary. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary, sister Kathleen, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Peter's remains will repose at Shovlins Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara on Wednesday (February 9) from 2pm to 4pm, followed by removal to his residence.

House private to family and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Thursday (February 10) morning at 11am in Teach Pobail Cholmcille Naofa, Baile na Finne (Fintown), with burial afterwards in Glenties Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on

https://www.facebook.com/Teach-Pobail-Cholmcille-Naofa-Baile-na-Finne-366683274293668/

Kate McGowan, Mountcharles and Kerry

The death has occurred of Kate Mc Gowan (née Cremins), Glencoagh, Mountcharles, Donegal / Kerry

Peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital after a short illness.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband Brendan, sons, Conor and James and her daughter Orla.

Removal from her late residence on Thursday morning, February 10, at 10am going to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for private Cremation at 12 noon.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. House strictly private please.

Kate's funeral cortège will leave her late residence at 10am on Thursday morning, travelling down through Mountcharles village and exiting at bottom of the bypass on route to Cavan.

Catherine Wilkin, Magheroarty, Creeslough

The death has occurred of Catherine Wilkin (nee Alcorn) of Magheroarty, Creeslough. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, husband John, daughter Charlene and partner John, son David, daughter in law Miriam, sister Annie and brother in law Andrew, brother Robert and sister in law Geraldine, nieces and nephews and all family and friends.

Reposing at the family home from 10am to 11pm today Wednesday 9 and Thursday February 10.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday February 11 at 1.30 p.m. for service in St. John’s Church, Ballymore at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

House private on morning of the funeral family and close friends only.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Surgical 2, Letterkenny University Hospital and The Donegal Hospice c/o of any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Eileen Catterson, Castlederg and Castlefin

The death has occurred of Eileen Catterson (née Irwin), 17 Pollyarnon Road, Castlederg, Tyrone / Castlefin, Donegal.



Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, 8th February 2022 R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late Tommy, much loved mother of Isobel, May, Angela, Tommy, Jacqueline and the late Patrick-Francis, loving sister of Dessie, Joe, Seamus, Sadie and the late Francis and May.

Funeral from her late home on Thursday February 10 at 11.15 a.m. (via Moneygal Road and Mournebeg Road, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Castlederg. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam on http://www.castledergparish.com/webcam.html

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie Cancer Care c/o any family member or Charles Lynch, Funeral Director. Due to Government restrictions and at the request of the deceased, the house is strictly private.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, son, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sister and entire family circle.

Marie Keating, Ozanam house, Bundoran and formerly of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Marie Keating, Ozanam house, Bundoran and formerly of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon. She passed away peacefully at Ozanam house.



Retired staff member of the Franciscan friary, Rossnowlagh.

Reposing at McGee's Funeral Home, Belleek road, Ballyshannon on Thursday from pm to 8pm. Removal from the funeral home on Friday at 10.15am traveling via Cluain Barron to arrive at St. Patricks Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11 o'clock with interment in St. Bridgets Cemetery, Ballintra.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Ozanam House patients comfort fund c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors.

The funeral service will be streamed live on www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Bridie Gilmartin (née Hegarty) London (Ruislip and Hayes) and formerly of Breenagh

The death has occurred of Bridie Gilmartin (née Hegarty) London (Ruislip and Hayes) and formerly of Breenagh.

She passed away peacefully, at home in Ruislip, surrounded by her loving family, on January 30, 2022.

Predeceased by her dearly beloved husband, Frank, and her siblings Mary, Duncan, James, Tony, Kathleen and Andrew. Beloved and forever cherished mum of her daughters Catherine, Anne, Maureen, Geraldine and Siobhan and son Kevin. Bridie will also be greatly missed by her daughter-in-law, Maureen, and son-in-law, Mark, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relations and friends.

Reposing at the family home Carrowhubbock South, Enniscrone on Friday, February 11 from 6.30pm until 9.00pm.

Funeral will arrive to Church Our Lady Assumed Into Heaven, Enniscrone, Sligo for Requiem Mass at 1pm on Saturday, February 12 followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery, Kilglass. Funeral will be live streamed on churchtv.ie/enniscrone

Mary Duffy (née Houston), 19 Drumman Road, Dunamanagh and formerly of Lettermore, Drumkeen

The death has took place on February 7, 2022, at the Royal Victoria Hospital of Mary Duffy (née Houston), 19 Drumman Road, Dunamanagh and formerly of Lettermore, Drumkeen.

Beloved wife of Frankie, much loved mother of Francis, Sara and Caroline, mother in law of Anne-Marie, Kevin and Paul, devoted granny of Jamie, Shea, Chelsea, Cillian, Scarlett, Jack and Oisín, much loved daughter of the late James and Mary Houston and sister of Kathleen, Breid, Grace, Teresa and the late John.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, February 10 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Killenagh at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Ward 4D, Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Wake and funeral strictly private please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via Donagheady Parish on YouTube

Jean Davidson (Née Kerr / Carr) late of Helen Street, Derry and Carrickfinn

The death has taken place of Jean Davidson (Née Kerr / Carr) late of Helen Street, Derry and Carrickfinn. She passed away peacefully at her daughters home, 25 Brookhill, Culmore Road, Derry.

Beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Dermot, Grainne, Sean, and the late Colm. A much-loved grandmother of Elaine, Diarmuid, Connor, Aisling, Ryan, Enya, Eadaoin, Sean, Patrick, Darragh and Freja. Great grandmother, mother-in -law and sister of Anna.

Funeral from her home 25 Helen Street, Derry on Thursday morning, February 10 at 10.20am to St Eugene’s cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00 am.

Interment afterwards in the city cemetery.

Neil McElhinney, Meath and Doochary

The death has occurred of Neil McElhinney, Woodlands, Navan, Meath and Doochary.

He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family and the staff at Our Lady’s Hospital Navan.

Predeceased by his parents Peter & Bridget and sister Nora. Very sadly missed by his wife Mary, son Darren, daughters Tracey and Siobhán, grandchildren Shane, Kyle, Amanda, Kayleigh and Dylan, daughters-in-law Bernie and Val, son-in-law John, sisters Margaret, Ann, Kathleen (London, UK) and Brídge (Castlebar, Mayo), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St Joseph’s Chapel Of Rest, Old Johnstown Navan (C15 C425) on Wednesday from 4pm followed by removal at 6pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Church Navan for 6:30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 10am which can be viewed on https://www.navanparish.ie/livestream. Burial afterwards in St Finian’s Cemetery.

John McGee, Buncrana

The death has occurred at his residence of John McGee, Porthaw Glen, Buncrana.

Beloved husband of Mary, much-loved father of Malcolm, Rory, Karl, Matthew, Aileen and Doreen and dear brother of Mary McGonagle, (Buncrana), Sheila McLaughlin, (Leicester), Pat, (Wembley), Seamus, (London), the late Pauline Shaw and George.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Removal from his home Friday, February 11 at 10.15am to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

John’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice and The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA) c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please email: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.