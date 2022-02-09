Deaths in Inishowen/Donegal, Wednesday morning, February 9, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Peter O'Donnell, Doochary

- Kate McGowan, Mountcharles and Kerry

- Catherine Wilkin, Magheraroarty, Creeslough

- Eileen Catterson, Castlederg, Tyrone and Castlefin

- Marie Keating, Ozanam house, Bundoran and formerly of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon

- Bridie Gilmartin (née Hegarty) London (Ruislip and Hayes) and formerly of Breenagh

- Mary Duffy (née Houston), 19 Drumman Road, Dunamanagh and formerly of Lettermore, Drumkeen

- Jean Davidson (Née Kerr / Carr) late of Helen Street, Derry and Carrickfinn

- John McGee, Porthaw Glen, Buncrana

- Desmond Wallace, Donegal Town

- Neil McElhinney, Meath and Doochary

- Josie McKelvey, Fintown

- Charlie Gallagher, Donegal Town and Shrove

- Sam Coll, Annagry

Peter O'Donnell, Doochary

The death has occurred of Peter O'Donnell, Adderwell, Doochary. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary, sister Kathleen, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Peter's remains will repose at Shovlins Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara on Wednesday (February 9) from 2pm to 4pm, followed by removal to his residence.

House private to family and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Thursday (February 10) morning at 11am in Teach Pobail Cholmcille Naofa, Baile na Finne (Fintown), with burial afterwards in Glenties Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on

https://www.facebook.com/Teach-Pobail-Cholmcille-Naofa-Baile-na-Finne-366683274293668/

Kate McGowan, Mountcharles and Kerry

The death has occurred of Kate Mc Gowan (née Cremins), Glencoagh, Mountcharles, Donegal / Kerry

Peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital after a short illness.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband Brendan, sons, Conor and James and her daughter Orla.

Removal from her late residence on Thursday morning, February 10, at 10am going to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for private Cremation at 12 noon.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. House strictly private please.

Kate's funeral cortège will leave her late residence at 10am on Thursday morning, travelling down through Mountcharles village and exiting at bottom of the bypass on route to Cavan.

Catherine Wilkin, Magheroarty, Creeslough

The death has occurred of Catherine Wilkin (nee Alcorn) of Magheroarty, Creeslough. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, husband John, daughter Charlene and partner John, son David, daughter in law Miriam, sister Annie and brother in law Andrew, brother Robert and sister in law Geraldine, nieces and nephews and all family and friends.

Reposing at the family home from 10am to 11pm today Wednesday 9 and Thursday February 10.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday February 11 at 1.30 p.m. for service in St. John’s Church, Ballymore at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

House private on morning of the funeral family and close friends only.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Surgical 2, Letterkenny University Hospital and The Donegal Hospice c/o of any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Eileen Catterson, Castlederg and Castlefin

The death has occurred of Eileen Catterson (née Irwin), 17 Pollyarnon Road, Castlederg, Tyrone / Castlefin, Donegal.



Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, 8th February 2022 R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late Tommy, much loved mother of Isobel, May, Angela, Tommy, Jacqueline and the late Patrick-Francis, loving sister of Dessie, Joe, Seamus, Sadie and the late Francis and May.

Funeral from her late home on Thursday February 10 at 11.15 a.m. (via Moneygal Road and Mournebeg Road, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Castlederg. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam on http://www.castledergparish.com/webcam.html

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie Cancer Care c/o any family member or Charles Lynch, Funeral Director. Due to Government restrictions and at the request of the deceased, the house is strictly private.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, son, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sister and entire family circle.

Marie Keating, Ozanam house, Bundoran and formerly of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Marie Keating, Ozanam house, Bundoran and formerly of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon. She passed away peacefully at Ozanam house.



Retired staff member of the Franciscan friary, Rossnowlagh. Further funeral arrangements to be announced later.



All enquires can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819

Bridie Gilmartin (née Hegarty) London (Ruislip and Hayes) and formerly of Breenagh

The death has occurred of Bridie Gilmartin (née Hegarty) London (Ruislip and Hayes) and formerly of Breenagh.

She passed away peacefully, at home in Ruislip, surrounded by her loving family, on January 30, 2022.

Predeceased by her dearly beloved husband, Frank, and her siblings Mary, Duncan, James, Tony, Kathleen and Andrew. Beloved and forever cherished mum of her daughters Catherine, Anne, Maureen, Geraldine and Siobhan and son Kevin. Bridie will also be greatly missed by her daughter-in-law, Maureen, and son-in-law, Mark, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relations and friends.

Reposing at the family home Carrowhubbock South, Enniscrone on Friday, February 11 from 6.30pm until 9.00pm.

Funeral will arrive to Church Our Lady Assumed Into Heaven, Enniscrone, Sligo for Requiem Mass at 1pm on Saturday, February 12 followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery, Kilglass. Funeral will be live streamed on churchtv.ie/enniscrone

Mary Duffy (née Houston), 19 Drumman Road, Dunamanagh and formerly of Lettermore, Drumkeen

The death has took place on February 7, 2022, at the Royal Victoria Hospital of Mary Duffy (née Houston), 19 Drumman Road, Dunamanagh and formerly of Lettermore, Drumkeen.

Beloved wife of Frankie, much loved mother of Francis, Sara and Caroline, mother in law of Anne-Marie, Kevin and Paul, devoted granny of Jamie, Shea, Chelsea, Cillian, Scarlett, Jack and Oisín, much loved daughter of the late James and Mary Houston and sister of Kathleen, Breid, Grace, Teresa and the late John.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, February 10 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Killenagh at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Ward 4D, Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Wake and funeral strictly private please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via Donagheady Parish on YouTube

Jean Davidson (Née Kerr / Carr) late of Helen Street, Derry and Carrickfinn

The death has taken place of Jean Davidson (Née Kerr / Carr) late of Helen Street, Derry and Carrickfinn. She passed away peacefully at her daughters home, 25 Brookhill, Culmore Road, Derry.

Beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Dermot, Grainne, Sean, and the late Colm. A much-loved grandmother of Elaine, Diarmuid, Connor, Aisling, Ryan, Enya, Eadaoin, Sean, Patrick, Darragh and Freja. Great grandmother, mother-in -law and sister of Anna.

Funeral from her home 25 Helen Street, Derry on Thursday morning, February 10 at 10.20am to St Eugene’s cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00 am.

Interment afterwards in the city cemetery.

John McGee, Porthaw Glen, Buncrana

The death has occurred at his residence of John McGee, Porthaw Glen, Buncrana.

Beloved husband of Mary, much-loved father of Malcolm, Rory, Karl, Matthew, Aileen and Doreen and dear brother of Mary McGonagle, (Buncrana), Sheila McLaughlin, (Leicester), Pat, (Wembley), Seamus, (London), the late Pauline Shaw and George.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Removal from his home Friday, February 11 at 10.15am to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

John’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill.

Family time please from 11.00pm to 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice and The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA) c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Desmond Wallace, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Desmond Wallace, Clar Road, Donegal Town.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, Audrey, children Keith, Nigel, Dawn, Tanya and Nicola, sons and daughters in law, Sharon, Jayne, Andrew, John and Michael, grandchildren, Jordan, Courtney, Kaelyn, Scott, Bethany, Emma, Matthew, Jonah, Karl, Ethan, Jasmine, Grace, Jessica, Maya, Raonaid, Klara, Ciara and Elise, great-grandson, Theo, brother Samuel and extended family and friends. Predeceased by brothers, Ronnie, Billy and sister Meta.

Funeral service in Donegal Parish Church, 2pm, Wednesday, February 9, followed by burial in Glebe Cemetery, Donegal Town.

Funeral may be viewed on facebook.com/DonegalGroupofParishes. House strictly private. Family flowers only please.

Neil McElhinney, Meath and Doochary



The death has occurred of Neil McElhinney, Woodlands, Navan, Meath and Doochary.

He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family and the staff at Our Lady’s Hospital Navan.

Predeceased by his parents Peter & Bridget and sister Nora. Very sadly missed by his wife Mary, son Darren, daughters Tracey and Siobhán, grandchildren Shane, Kyle, Amanda, Kayleigh and Dylan, daughters-in-law Bernie and Val, son-in-law John, sisters Margaret, Ann, Kathleen (London, UK) and Brídge (Castlebar, Mayo), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St Joseph’s Chapel Of Rest, Old Johnstown Navan (C15 C425) on Wednesday from 4pm followed by removal at 6pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Church Navan for 6:30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 10am which can be viewed on https://www.navanparish.ie/livestream. Burial afterwards in St Finian’s Cemetery.

Josie McKelvey, Fintown

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Josie McKelvey, Fintown.

Reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass at 12noon on Wednesday, February 9 in Teach Pobail Cholmcille Naofa, Fintown with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 8pm with house private afterwards until 11am the following day.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Teach Pobail Cholmcille Naofa Facebook page.

Charlie Gallagher, Donegal Town and Shrove

The death has occurred of Charlie Gallagher, late of Summerhill, Donegal Town, formerly of Prague House, Shrove, Greencastle.

Charlie’s remains reposed at Liam Collins Funeral Premises, No. 1 Dunailainn, Culdaff overnight.

Funeral Mass for Charlie will take place at 11am on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 in St. Mary’s Church, Ballybrack, Moville.

Sam Coll, Annagry

The sudden death has taken place at his residence of Sam Coll, Annagry.

Predeceased by his sister Sally. Sadly missed by his sisters Mary (Coll) and Bella (Gillespie), his brother Muiris and all his extended family and friends.

His remains will repose at his sister Mary (Charlie) Coll’s residence in Tóin an Bhaile, Rann na Feirste , Monday, February 7 from 6pm. Rosary both nights at 8pm.

Funeral Mass will take place Wednesday morning, February 9 at 11am in St Mary’s Star Of The Sea Church, Annagry followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, handshaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Annagry Parish Webcam and Facebook Page.

Enquiries to Gillespie Funeral Directors.

