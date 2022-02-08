Gardaí make appeal ahead of tenth anniversary of murder

Gardaí have launched an appeal for information about the murder of Andrew Allen ahead of the tenth anniversary of his death.

The 24-year-old was murdered at his home at Links View Park Buncrana, on February 9, 2012.

He was shot in front of his partner at approximately 9.20pm and pronounced dead at the scene.

A car believed to be involved in the murder was located on fire at Churchbrea, Fahan which is three miles outside Buncrana shortly after the shooting.

Gardaí say they are grateful for all the witnesses that have come forward and made statements but they believe that there are still people in both Buncrana and Derry city who have information that may assist with the investigation.

Six people have been arrested and questioned during the course of the investigation with up to 700 lines of enquiry followed over the past 10 years.

A Garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána together with our counterparts in the Police Service of Northern Ireland continue to investigate this heinous murder.

“Now with the passage of time, gardaí are appealing to anyone with information which may assist this ongoing investigation to make contact with them. Any assistance received may be instrumental in bringing the investigation to a successful conclusion.”

Anyone with information can contact the incident room at Buncrana Garda Station 074 93 20540 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.