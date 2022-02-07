Search

07 Feb 2022

Update: Council meeting further adjourned as Cllr Frank McBrearty refuses to leave

The Independent councillor attended the meeting despite a one-month suspension

Cllr Frank McBrearty has refused to leave the meeting

Reporter:

Declan Magee

07 Feb 2022 4:18 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Monday’s meeting of Donegal County Council has been adjourned for a second time due to a stand-off involving Cllr McBrearty.

The Independent councillor attended the meeting despite the one-month suspension imposed on him by councillors at last Monday’s meeting and has refused to leave.

Cathaoirleach of the council Jack Murray adjourned the meeting at 1.45pm until 3pm and then adjourned for a second time until 3.30pm due to what he said was Cllr McBrearty continuing to defy the resolution of the council.

Update: Council meeting adjourned after Cllr McBrearty defies suspension

Second sitting of January meeting adjourned as discussions take place

Last week's suspension was imposed after a vote by councillors under standing orders which deal with disorderly conduct.

Councillors also voted to remove him from the meeting for repeated disorderly conduct and to reduce his remuneration and expenses by 10%.

Cllr Murray has said he has formally requested gardaí to investigate ongoing allegations of “systemic corruption” within the council made by Cllr McBrearty.

