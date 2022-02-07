Update: Council meeting further adjourned as Cllr Frank McBrearty refuses to leave

Cllr Frank McBrearty has refused to leave the meeting
Monday’s meeting of Donegal County Council has been adjourned for a second time due to a stand-off involving Cllr McBrearty.
The Independent councillor attended the meeting despite the one-month suspension imposed on him by councillors at last Monday’s meeting and has refused to leave.
Cathaoirleach of the council Jack Murray adjourned the meeting at 1.45pm until 3pm and then adjourned for a second time until 3.30pm due to what he said was Cllr McBrearty continuing to defy the resolution of the council.
Last week's suspension was imposed after a vote by councillors under standing orders which deal with disorderly conduct.
Councillors also voted to remove him from the meeting for repeated disorderly conduct and to reduce his remuneration and expenses by 10%.
Cllr Murray has said he has formally requested gardaí to investigate ongoing allegations of “systemic corruption” within the council made by Cllr McBrearty.
Cllr Frank McBrearty (left) arriving at Monday’s meeting of Donegal County Council with his father Frank McBrearty senior
