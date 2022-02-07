Update: Council meeting adjourned after Cllr McBrearty defies suspension

Cllr Frank McBrearty (left) arriving at Monday’s meeting of Donegal County Council with his father Frank McBrearty senior PICTURE: BRIAN MCDAID
Donegal County Council’s January meeting has been adjourned until 3pm after Cllr Frank McBrearty defied a suspension imposed on him by fellow councillors a week ago.
Cllr McBrearty is in attendance at the meeting in the Aura leisure centre despite being suspended for a month by councillors due to disorderly conduct at last Monday’s meeting.
Addressing the meeting, Cathaoirleach Jack Murray (Sinn Féin) said that due to Cllr McBrearty’s defiance of the “very unfortunate” decision to suspend him, the meeting would be adjourned to allow discussions on how to proceed.
He said it was “not acceptable” that the council does not do its business.
“Unfortunately, while Cllr McBrearty continues to defy the resolution of this council, we cannot continue,” he said.
