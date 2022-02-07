Search

07 Feb 2022

Update: Council meeting adjourned after Cllr McBrearty defies suspension

Second sitting of January meeting adjourned as discussions take place

Update: Council meeting adjourned aft Cllr McBrearty defies suspension

Cllr Frank McBrearty (left) arriving at Monday’s meeting of Donegal County Council with his father Frank McBrearty senior PICTURE: BRIAN MCDAID

Reporter:

Declan Magee

07 Feb 2022 3:14 PM

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

Donegal County Council’s January meeting has been adjourned until 3pm after Cllr Frank McBrearty defied a suspension imposed on him by fellow councillors a week ago.

Cllr McBrearty is in attendance at the meeting in the Aura leisure centre despite being suspended for a month by councillors due to disorderly conduct at last Monday’s meeting. 

Donegal councillor pledges to remain in meeting

Donegal County Council meeting to resume at Aura leisure centre

Addressing the meeting, Cathaoirleach Jack Murray (Sinn Féin) said that due to Cllr McBrearty’s defiance of the “very unfortunate” decision to suspend him, the meeting would be adjourned to allow discussions on how to proceed.

He said it was “not acceptable” that the council does not do its business.

“Unfortunately, while Cllr McBrearty continues to defy the resolution of this council, we cannot continue,” he said.

