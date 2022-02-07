Search

07 Feb 2022

Cllr Frank McBrearty turns up for council meeting despite suspension

Independent councillor suspended from meetings for a month after vote by members

Reporter:

Declan Magee

07 Feb 2022 2:49 PM

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

Cllr Frank McBrearty has turned up at Monday’s meeting of Donegal County Council despite having been suspended from attending council meetings for a month.

The suspension from the meeting at the Aura leisure centre in Letterkenny followed a vote by coucnillors at last Monday’s meeting under sections of the council’s standing orders which deal with disorderly conduct. 

Councillors also voted to remove him from the meeting for repeated disorderly conduct and to reduce his remuneration and expenses by 10%.

The January meeting was adjourned six times during heated exchanges involving Cllr McBrearty.

The meeting was adjourned last Monday for a week without any of the business on the agenda being reached and was due to get underway at 1.30pm.

Cathaoirleach of the council Jack Murray has said he has formally requested gardaí to investigate ongoing allegations of “systemic corruption” within the council made by Cllr McBrearty.

