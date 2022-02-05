Status yellow wind warning issued for Donegal

Met Éireann says winds will be stronger near coastal areas, where localised wave overtopping is possible
Winds gusting up to 100km/h have been forecast for Donegal on Sunday.
Met Éireann issued a status yellow wind warning for the county on Saturday. The forecaster says west to north-west winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 60km/h with gusts of 90 to 100km/h.
Winds will be stronger near coastal areas, where localised wave overtopping is possible, and on high ground.
The warning will be in place between 11am and 4pm on Sunday.
