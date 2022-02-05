Search

06 Feb 2022

Status yellow wind warning issued for Donegal

Winds to reach gusts of 100km/h on Sunday

Gale warning issued for Donegal and all Irish coastal waters

Met Éireann says winds will be stronger near coastal areas, where localised wave overtopping is possible

Reporter:

Reporter

05 Feb 2022 6:48 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Winds gusting up to 100km/h have been forecast for Donegal on Sunday.

Met Éireann issued a status yellow wind warning for the county on Saturday. The forecaster says west to north-west winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 60km/h with gusts of 90 to 100km/h. 

Winds will be stronger near coastal areas, where localised wave overtopping is possible, and on high ground.

The warning will be in place between 11am and 4pm on Sunday.

Local News

