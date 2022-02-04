Paddy Conaghan arriving in Inishowen

Paddy (Ann) Conaghan the 81 year old legend from Arranmore is arriving in Inishowen today, as part of Ducking & Driving around Ireland for Gemma's Legacy of Hope.

Paddy has travelled, in his van, on his own and dipped in the sea all along the coast of Ireland over the past two months, sometimes four or five times per day.

He has raised €80,000 so far for mental health.

Paddy's friend, Elaine Grady, described Paddy, who lives on Arranmore Island, as "the most determined and fittest man I know."

She said: "Paddy started his swim at Aphort beach and will travel all around the coast of Ireland and will be ducking and diving in every port/beach he comes to.

"He is doing this to raise awareness for mental health and all the money he raises will go to Gemma's Legacy of Hope, a local counselling service set up to help children from the age of five, young adults and adults across the life course in the Rosses, County Donegal.

"Paddy has been training all year for this. He has swam everyday since January 1, in all kinds of weather and is well able for the challenge. He bought a van and all the equipment he needs, so he is ready to go, exciting times ahead.

"Gemma's legacy of Hope is an amazing service on our doorstep. Covid has had an impact on all of us, and we will not see the true effect it has had for a number of years yet. More than ever, mental health needs to be promoted and this service greatly needs our help to continue its incredible work."

Contributions can be made HERE. https://gofund.me/c7b4e360