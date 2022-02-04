Search

04 Feb 2022

Paddy Conaghan arriving in Inishowen

Ducking and diving around Ireland for Gemma's Legacy of Hope

Paddy Conaghan arriving in Inishowen

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Feb 2022 1:06 PM

Email:

news@inishlive.ie

Paddy (Ann) Conaghan the 81 year old legend from Arranmore is arriving in Inishowen today, as part of Ducking & Driving around Ireland for Gemma's Legacy of Hope.

Paddy has travelled, in his van, on his own and dipped in the sea all along the coast of Ireland over the past two months, sometimes four or five times per day.

He has raised €80,000 so far for mental health.

Paddy's friend, Elaine Grady, described Paddy, who lives on Arranmore Island,  as "the most determined and fittest man I know."

She said: "Paddy started his swim at Aphort beach and will travel all around the coast of Ireland and will be ducking and diving in every port/beach he comes to.

"He is doing this to raise awareness for mental health and all the money he raises will go to Gemma's Legacy of Hope, a local counselling service set up to help children from the age of five, young adults and adults across the life course in the Rosses, County Donegal.

"Paddy has been training all year for this. He has swam everyday since January 1, in all kinds of weather and is well able for the challenge. He bought a van and all the equipment he needs, so he is ready to go, exciting times ahead.

"Gemma's legacy of Hope is an amazing service on our doorstep. Covid has had an impact on all of us, and we will not see the true effect it has had for a number of years yet. More than ever, mental health needs to be promoted and this service greatly needs our help to continue its incredible work."

Contributions can be made HERE. https://gofund.me/c7b4e360

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media