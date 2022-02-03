Buncrana Roads Policing Unit clock driver speeding at 172kp/h

Gardaí urge drivers to slow down
A driver has been caught by gardaí travelling at a speed of 172kp/h in a 100kp/h. The detections was made by the Buncrana Roads Policing Unit. Anther driver was caught doing 163kph.
Drivers are being urged by drivers to be careful as weather conditions are due to deteriorate overnight with a status yellow snow/ice warning in place between 3am and 10am tomorrow, Friday, February 4. Gardaí say it is advisable to drive with extra caution in such conditions.
