Search

04 Feb 2022

HSE reminding people in north west to book Covid-19 vaccine booster dose

HSE reminding people in north west to book Covid-19 vaccine booster dose

Don't forget your booster jab says HSE

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Feb 2022 4:47 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The HSE is reminding all those aged 16 years and above in Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim, who have already completed their primary course (Dose 1 and Dose 2) of the Covid-19 vaccine that they can book their booster dose online today.

Director of Public Health North West Dr Anthony Breslin said “We are also strongly urging those who have not yet received a primary Covid-19 vaccine dose, to consider attending one of the walk-in clinics for dose one or dose two of the vaccine, which continue to operate or register for an appointment on the HSE website at www.hse.ie.”

You must wait 3 months after your primary course before you can get your booster dose and if you have had Covid-19 since you were vaccinated you should get your booster dose at least 3 months after your positive test result.

Still over 50 patients waiting on trolley beds this morning

If it is time for your vaccination, you can:

Letterkenny Hospital had 817 patients on trolley beds in January - 2nd highest in country

Chronic overcrowding cannot become the norm says INMO

* book a booster appointment online at HSE vaccination clinics – this is an easy and convenient way to get your booster by selecting a time and date that suits you.
* Go to a walk-in booster clinic
* Get your booster vaccine at a participating pharmacy, check the list of pharmacies.
 

They encourage everyone to avail of the booster dose when offered as it gives you the best protection from serious illness caused by Covid-19.

What to bring?

Please bring a photo ID with you. ID can include one of the following: passport, driver’s licence, Garda age card, student/school ID etc., but if your ID doesn't include your date of birth, please bring proof of your DOB (e.g. your Birth Cert).

 What vaccine is available?

For people aged 16+ years, you will be offered a single dose of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine. You can get this vaccine even if you got a different vaccine for your primary course. You can get this vaccine even if you got a different type vaccine for your primary course (AstraZeneca, Janssen or Moderna). 

The booster dose should be given at a minimum of a 3 month interval from a person’s last dose of a primary Covid-19 vaccine (Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna or AstraZeneca) so please ensure you are at least 3 months post second dose as this will be checked at the vaccination centre.

If you had Covid-19 since you were vaccinated, you should get your booster dose at least 3 months after your positive Covid-19 test result. Get more information on the Covid-19 booster vaccine.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media