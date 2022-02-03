HSE reminding people in north west to book Covid-19 vaccine booster dose

The HSE is reminding all those aged 16 years and above in Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim, who have already completed their primary course (Dose 1 and Dose 2) of the Covid-19 vaccine that they can book their booster dose online today.

Director of Public Health North West Dr Anthony Breslin said “We are also strongly urging those who have not yet received a primary Covid-19 vaccine dose, to consider attending one of the walk-in clinics for dose one or dose two of the vaccine, which continue to operate or register for an appointment on the HSE website at www.hse.ie.”

You must wait 3 months after your primary course before you can get your booster dose and if you have had Covid-19 since you were vaccinated you should get your booster dose at least 3 months after your positive test result.

If it is time for your vaccination, you can:

* book a booster appointment online at HSE vaccination clinics – this is an easy and convenient way to get your booster by selecting a time and date that suits you.

* Go to a walk-in booster clinic

* Get your booster vaccine at a participating pharmacy, check the list of pharmacies.



They encourage everyone to avail of the booster dose when offered as it gives you the best protection from serious illness caused by Covid-19.

What to bring?

Please bring a photo ID with you. ID can include one of the following: passport, driver’s licence, Garda age card, student/school ID etc., but if your ID doesn't include your date of birth, please bring proof of your DOB (e.g. your Birth Cert).

What vaccine is available?

For people aged 16+ years, you will be offered a single dose of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine. You can get this vaccine even if you got a different vaccine for your primary course. You can get this vaccine even if you got a different type vaccine for your primary course (AstraZeneca, Janssen or Moderna).

The booster dose should be given at a minimum of a 3 month interval from a person’s last dose of a primary Covid-19 vaccine (Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna or AstraZeneca) so please ensure you are at least 3 months post second dose as this will be checked at the vaccination centre.

If you had Covid-19 since you were vaccinated, you should get your booster dose at least 3 months after your positive Covid-19 test result. Get more information on the Covid-19 booster vaccine.