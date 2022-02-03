Term “child pornography” is “outdated and completely incorrect” says Donegal Senator

Donegal Independent Senator Eileen Flynn said the phrase “child pornography” is “outdated and completely incorrect”, as she introduced a bill to replace the phrase in Irish legislation with “child sexual exploitation material”.

Senator Flynn is to address the Seanad today, as she moves for her personal member’s bill, Child Trafficking and Child Sexual Exploitation Material (Amendment) Bill 2022, to be read a second time.

The senator said the phrase child pornography “does not truly reflect the nature of the abuse and it is unacceptable to continue to use such inappropriate language when referencing such an awful crime.”

Senator Flynn said: “We can all think of words that have been used commonly in the recent past that would now be recognised as offensive and divisive. I would like to think that should these words, that are harmful to people, be within our laws, that we would not hesitate to amend and replace them.

“This is the case here,” she said.

Senator Flynn said that in 2016 a global organisation, aimed at tackling child trafficking and exploitation, gathered an international working group of 18 international organisations. The result was the Luxembourg Guidelines, which outlined the impact language can have in further assisting and supporting victims and vulnerable people.

Senator Flynn said: “The guidelines recommended that the term ‘child pornography’ was incorrect and as policy makers, we have the responsibility to ensure that we are using best practice terminology.”

The senator thanked Jessica Bray, Emer Taylor and her team for helping her put together the bill and thanked her Civil Engagement Group colleagues in the Seanad and Deputy Thomas Pringle for supporting her in bringing it forward. She also thanked Mary Crilly, Caroline West and Vicky Conway for meeting with and working with her team on the legislation and for their work.

Senator Flynn said: “I had the pleasure of speaking to representatives of the ‘Fixed It’ campaign this week, who have been doing trojan work in fixing Irish news headlines to use more appropriate language. They go by the motto: ‘Language Matters’. And it does. Language is a powerful tool and we need to ensure that the language that we use is appropriate and inclusive.”

She said: “The use of ‘child pornography’ is incorrect and dangerous. We need a phrase that better reflects the nature of the abuse and the crime. We need to shift the focus onto the perpetrator and not the victim. By changing the language of our laws, we can guide the narrative on these issues.”

Senator Flynn said: “Our laws should be written to protect those that they serve by implementing appropriate language that conveys the truth of the action and the crime. We know it’s the right thing to do.

“We must shine a light onto the atrocious actions that are being suffered by countless children. We must listen to them regarding their experiences and do all that we can to support these victims. We must start by labelling what they went through correctly, which is child exploitation,” she said.