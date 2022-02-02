Deaths in Inishowen/Donegal, Wednesday evening, February 2, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

Bobby Fullerton, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Bobby Fullerton, 18 Lisowen Avenue, Buncrana.

Beloved husband of Jacinta, dear father of Ciara, Connor and Robbie, much loved son of Sarahanna and the late Willie, dear brother of Gary, Sarah McKinney, Leona Curran, Ronnie and Shauna and grandfather to Ellie, Mille and Danny.

Removal from Murphy’s Funeral Home this Wednesday evening February 2, at 9pm going to his mother Sarahanna Fullerton’s residence, Hillcrest, Ardaravan, Buncrana.

Removal from Funeral Home is strictly for family only.

Removal Saturday morning, February 5, at 9.15am going to St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 10.00am followed by interment in St Mary’s Cemetery, Cockhill.

Bobby’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/buncrana.

Family time please from 11.00pm to 11.00am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to White Oaks Centre c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Mary T McConigley, Doaghbeg, Fanad

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary T McConigley; Doaghbeg, Fanad.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Teresa Bradley, Barnes, Termon

The death has taken place at her home of Teresa Bradley, Barnes, Termon.

Remains will repose at her home from 6pm this Wednesday evening.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Termon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick McGeady (Paddy Seán), Dunlewey, Gweedore

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Patrick McGeady (Paddy Seán), Dunlewey, Gweedore.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny took place this evening at 5pm, going to his late residence.

Funeral will take place in The Sacred Heart Chapel, Dunlewey at 12noon on Friday February 4, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private after rosary until 11am.

Funeral mass can be viewed on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

Maureen Robertson, Shetland Islands and formerly Carndonagh

The death has taken place in the Shetland Islands of Maureen Robertson nee Gamble, formerly of Tulnaree, Carndonagh. In her 93rd year.

Sympathy to her sister Betty in Caledon, Co Tyrone and brother John in Banger, Co Down. Also to the Gamble Family, Tulnaree, Carndonagh.

Funeral will take place later in Unst, Shetland.

Kathleen Oates, Castlegal, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Kathleen Oates, Tawley, Castlegal, Co. Leitrim. Suddenly at Sligo University Hospital.

Sadly, missed by her sons, Peter (Belleek, Co. Fermanagh), Bernard (Manorhamilton), Gerry (Bundoran), John (Cliffoney), Kieran (Cliffoney) & Declan (Tawley); her daughters, Delia Herraghty (Cliffoney), Josephine Cox (Cliffoney), Dolores Scanlon (Gortnagrellagh Glencar), Pauline Mc Loughlin (Tawley) and Christina Collis (Lisruntagh, Drumfin), her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and all her relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the home of her son Declan in Tawley from 12noon to 8pm on Wednesday and Thursday. House private at all other times.

Arriving at St. Molaise’s Church, Cliffoney for 11am Funeral Mass on Friday morning with burial afterwards in Ahamlish Cemetery.

Kathleen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://www.facebook.com/ahamlishparishsligo/

Condolences can be left in private on the condolence page of www.mcgloinfunerals.com

John Grubb, Loch an Iúir, Annagry



The peaceful death has taken place of John Grubb, Loch an Iúir, Annagry.

Sadly missed by his wife Mary, his sons, John, Peter and Cormac, his daughter Emma, his sister Anne Gavin (Falkirk), his grandchildren, nieces, nephews and all his extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Rosary Wednesday night at 8pm. Funeral Mass will take place Thursday, February 3 at 11am in St Mary's Star of The Sea Church followed by burial in Annagry's new cemetery.

Wake will be private to family and strictly close friends, only. House will be private on the morning of the funeral. Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church.

John's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Annagry Parish Webcam and Facebook Page.

Brigid O’Gara, Garveross, Glencolmcille

The death has occurred of Brigid O’Gara, Garveross, Glencolmcille peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital in her 98th year.

Remains reposing at her late residence in Garveross, Glencolmcille until 9pm on Wednesday.



Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12pm at St Columba’s Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



House Private on the morning of the Funeral.



In compliance with HSE guidelines and Government directives, please adhere to the current restrictions regarding social distancing, face coverings and hand shaking.

Teresa Boyce, St Mary’s Terrace, Ramelton

The peaceful death has taken place of Teresa Boyce, St Mary’s Terrace, Ramelton at the residence of her daughter Kathleen Costello, Rathmolyon, County Meath.

Remains reposing at her home in St Mary’s Terrace, Ramelton. House private to family and close friends.

Requiem mass on Thursday, February 3 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary on Tuesday and Wednesday at 9pm.

Funeral Mass and rosary can be viewed on Church Services TV St Mary’s Church Ramelton on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Family flowers only.

John Crossan, Castlegay, Coolboy, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at Donegal Hospice of John Crossan, Castlegay, Coolboy, Letterkenny.

Requiem mass on Thursday, February 3 at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan. Burial afterwards in Tully Cemetery.

House strictly private to immediate family only at the request of the deceased.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Billy Doherty, Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Billy Doherty, Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey.

Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father to Liam, Terence, Bernadette and the late , Michael, cherished brother of Eugene, Ellen, and the late Anna, Brendan, and Maura.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, brother, sister, son in law Daniel, late daughter in law Angela, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, and friends.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Thursday, February 3 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at

https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

The house and funeral will be private to family, neighbours and close friends only please.

