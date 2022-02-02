Call for 'mass murderer with a licence to kill' to be brought to justice

A Donegal TD has called for a suspect in 17 murders including that of Donegal county councillor Eddie Fullerton to be brought to justice.

The suspect, referred to as Person K, was highlighted in a report from the Police Ombudsman in the North last month which followed the Operation Greenwich investigation.

The report into the RUC's handling of paramilitary attacks by the UDA/UFF between 1989 and 1993 identified collusive behaviours and raised significant concerns about police conduct.

The 1991 killing of the Sinn Féin councillor was one of 19 murders and multiple attempted murders examined in the report.

Speaking in the Dáil, Donegal Sinn Féin TD Pádraig MacLochlainn said “it is absolutely astonishing” that Person K was never brought to justice for the central involvement in at least 17 murders and seven attempted murders.

He said Person K is “a mass murderer with a licence to kill” who “must be brought to justice”.

“This person, whose identity is known to me and, more importantly, the families and their legal representatives, is a mass murderer who was given a licence to kill by the British State,” he said.

“This person is closely identified with the murders of Gerard Casey, Councillor Eddie Fullerton, Thomas Donaghy, Danny Cassidy, Malachy Carey and the massacres at Castlerock and Greysteel. In the case of the murder of Malachy Carey, the person convicted as a getaway driver in that murder said he got the car from Person K.

“The getaway car was registered in Person K's name yet Person K was never arrested. That is what the ombudsman uncovered. Person K was at the scene of murder after murder and, again and again, was not brought to justice.”