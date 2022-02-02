Search

03 Feb 2022

Council makes case for Derry to Letterkenny rail link

Derry City and Strabane District Council has called for rail connections from Derry to Letterkenny and onwards to Sligo

Guest Column: Crucial six months ahead for the future of Derry's rail infrastructure

Councillors in Derry have called for a suburban rail service serving Derry and the wider North West City Region to Letterkenny

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Feb 2022 11:23 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Derry City and Strabane District Council has called for rail connections from Derry to Letterkenny and onwards to Sligo and the Galway Atlantic Corridor.
The call has been made in the council’s response to the All Island Strategic Rail Review.

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council's Governance and Strategic Planning Committee have endorsed the council’s response to the review.
In its corporate response, the council calls for the review to recommend increased speed and frequency of rail services to and from Derry-Londonderry to Belfast, along with seamless onward connections to and from Dublin on the existing line, as well as a future direct connection to Dublin via Strabane and Omagh.

It calls for rail connections from Derry to Letterkenny and onwards to Sligo and the Galway Atlantic Corridor and for a suburban rail service serving Derry and the wider North West City Region to Letterkenny, Strabane, Coleraine etc, with halts at Eglinton and at the City of Derry Airport.

The council in its response to the consultation highlighted the need for the provision of freight services to and from the city and Foyle Port and the other ports and cities on the island, and called for the installation of direct connections to halts/stations at both Belfast International Airport and Dublin Airport for any existing or future planned routes.

In its detailed response, the council outlined the need for a commitment of funding and the implementation of a feasibility study into all of the investment proposal to address the infrastructural and connectivity deficit to Derry and the wider north-west.
It stated that the review needs to consider the future potential of the city and region to sustainably accommodate projected population growth, while in parallel delivering on its obligations to provide balanced regional development and climate change obligations.

MEP calls for feasibilty study into prospects of restoring rail link to Donegal

Rail map shows how badly served the north-west is

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Alderman Graham Warke said the review of rail is timely and the council's feedback to the consultation is significantly important and reflective of the ongoing lobbying role the council has along with its neighbouring council partners in calling for improved and sustainable connectivity between the major cities on the island. He said a key element of the Council's response is to ensure that the review addresses decarbonisation in the transport sector through a low carbon society that focuses on improved connectivity to the North West region.

"The rail issue is a hugely important one and something that we all have been campaigning for. We recognise the importance of rail connectivity and the need to enhance regional accessibility if we are to achieve our targets and ambitions set out in our City Deal and Strategic Growth Plan for a better future across our city region,” he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media