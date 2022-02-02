Deaths in Inishowen/Donegal, Wednesday morning, February 2, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

Kathleen Oates, Castlegal, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Kathleen Oates, Tawley, Castlegal, Co. Leitrim. Suddenly at Sligo University Hospital.

Sadly, missed by her sons, Peter (Belleek, Co. Fermanagh), Bernard (Manorhamilton), Gerry (Bundoran), John (Cliffoney), Kieran (Cliffoney) & Declan (Tawley); her daughters, Delia Herraghty (Cliffoney), Josephine Cox (Cliffoney), Dolores Scanlon (Gortnagrellagh Glencar), Pauline Mc Loughlin (Tawley) and Christina Collis (Lisruntagh, Drumfin), her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and all her relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the home of her son Declan in Tawley from 12noon to 8pm on Wednesday and Thursday. House private at all other times.

Arriving at St. Molaise’s Church, Cliffoney for 11am Funeral Mass on Friday morning with burial afterwards in Ahamlish Cemetery.

Kathleen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://www.facebook.com/ahamlishparishsligo/

Condolences can be left in private on the condolence page of www.mcgloinfunerals.com

John Grubb, Loch an Iúir, Annagry



The peaceful death has taken place of John Grubb, Loch an Iúir, Annagry.

Sadly missed by his wife Mary, his sons, John, Peter and Cormac, his daughter Emma, his sister Anne Gavin (Falkirk), his grandchildren, nieces, nephews and all his extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Rosary Wednesday night at 8pm. Funeral Mass will take place Thursday, February 3 at 11am in St Mary's Star of The Sea Church followed by burial in Annagry's new cemetery.

Wake will be private to family and strictly close friends, only. House will be private on the morning of the funeral. Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church.

John's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Annagry Parish Webcam and Facebook Page.

William (Billy) Doherty, Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Doherty, Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey. He passed away

peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father to Liam, Terence, Bernadette and the late Michael, cherished brother of Eugene, Ellen and the late Anna, Brendan and Maura. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, brother, sister, son in law Daniel, late daughter-in-law Angela, grandchildren, great-grandchildren , nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving from there on Thursday, February 3, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

The house and funeral will be private to family, neighbours and close friends only, please.

Brigid O’Gara, Garveross, Glencolmcille

The death has occurred of Brigid O’Gara, Garveross, Glencolmcille peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital in her 98th year.

Remains reposing at her late residence in Garveross, Glencolmcille from 11am – 9pm on Wednesday.



Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12pm at St Columba’s Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



House Private on the morning of the Funeral.



In compliance with HSE guidelines and Government directives, please adhere to the current restrictions regarding social distancing, face coverings and hand shaking.

Teresa Boyce, St Mary’s Terrace, Ramelton

The peaceful death has taken place of Teresa Boyce, St Mary’s Terrace, Ramelton at the residence of her daughter Kathleen Costello, Rathmolyon, County Meath.

Remains reposing at her home in St Mary’s Terrace, Ramelton. House private to family and close friends.

Requiem mass on Thursday, February 3 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary on Tuesday and Wednesday at 9pm.

Funeral Mass and rosary can be viewed on Church Services TV St Mary’s Church Ramelton on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Family flowers only.

John Crossan, Castlegay, Coolboy, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at Donegal Hospice of John Crossan, Castlegay, Coolboy, Letterkenny.

Requiem mass on Thursday, February 3 at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan. Burial afterwards in Tully Cemetery.

House strictly private to immediate family only at the request of the deceased.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Billy Doherty, Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Billy Doherty, Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey.

Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father to Liam, Terence, Bernadette and the late , Michael, cherished brother of Eugene, Ellen, and the late Anna, Brendan, and Maura.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, brother, sister, son in law Daniel, late daughter in law Angela, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, and friends.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Thursday, February 3 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at

https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

The house and funeral will be private to family, neighbours and close friends only please.

Ellen Faherty, Spiddal and Glenties

The death has occurred of Ellen Faherty (née Gallagher) Baile Liam, Spiddal, Galway and formerly of Glenties.

Predeceased by her husband Eamonn. Sadly missed by her daughters Maura, Bernie and Teresa Ann, her sons Colm, Eamonn, Sean, Martin and Nicholas, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday in Cill Éinde Church, Spiddal at 1pm with cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the church webcam:www.cilleinde.ie.

Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Cancer Care West.

Sandra Dean, Burnfoot

The death has occurred at her residence of Sandra Dean nee Dodds, Crislamore, Burnfoot and formerly of Darlington, Co Durham.

Beloved wife of Colin, much loved mother of Emily, Samuel and Jonathan, loving daughter of Dorothy and Geoff Dodds and dear sister of Elizabeth.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her husband, daughter, sons, her parents, sister, extended family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her residence. Removal Wednesday, February 2 at 9.30am to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for cremation at 1pm. Service can be viewed on Lakelands Crematorium webcam.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St Columb's Animal Rescue and Rehoming Care Fund, Derry c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Mrs Charlotte Watson, Demense, Raphoe

The sudden death has taken place of Mrs Charlotte Watson, Demense, Raphoe at her daughter Joan and son-in-law David Cowan’s residence, Aughnish, Ramelton.

Service at Raphoe Cathedral on Wednesday, February 2 at 2pm with burial afterwards in St Ninian’s Church Graveyard, Convoy at approximately 3.15pm.

Family friends and neighbors welcome.

House private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Raphoe Cathedral Restoration Fund and the Donkey Sanctuary, Raphoe c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

