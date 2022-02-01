Largest Secondary School Teachers Union, ASTI will support 2022 Leaving Cert format

The largest secondary school union in the country, the Association of Secondary Teachers of Ireland (ASTI) has said it will support the new arrangements for the Leaving Certificate 2022 and in particular the changes announced to this year’s written exams.

A critically important change announced today is the introduction of measures to ensure that aggregate Leaving Cert results in 2022 are no lower than last year, they say.

“This will provide students with a level playing field as they progress to the next stage of their lives,” said ASTI President Eamon Dennehy.

The ASTI called for additional adjustments to written examinations in line with 2021. These adjustments will now be implemented, they added.

“Our 2022 Leaving Certificate students have come through extraordinary challenges and much uncertainty over the past two years. It is essential that these students are provided with a Leaving Cert examination which is student-centred and responsive to the challenges they have experienced during the pandemic.”

Mr Dennehy added that today’s announcement gives clarity to students and teachers and provides for improved adjustments and greater choice in written exams.

“Students and their teachers can now have the confidence that the exams will be fair and transparent and will take into account the unique circumstances of the Leaving Cert 2022 cohort.”