02 Feb 2022

Derry shopping centre reopens after bomb alert

The security alert has been declared a hoax

Foyleside Shopping Centre in Derry has reopened after a bomb alert.

Police sealed off the building on Tuesday following reports of a bomb had been planted in the centre.

The PSNI said the security alert has ended and has been declared a hoax.

Chief Inspector Clive Beatty said: “This alert has resulted in unnecessary fear and disruption to the community and I would like to thank the public and business community for their co-operation and patience as we worked quickly to ensure the centre was safe to reopen.  At a time when local businesses and services are trying desperately to get back on track, this type of incident only causes further harm to livelihoods. I would encourage anyone with information about this hoax to come forward and speak with our detectives.”

 

