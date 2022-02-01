Fine Gael welcomes Inishowen’s next county councillor

Johnny McGuinness with Donegal TD Joe McHugh
Fine Gael has welcomed its newest county councillor in Donegal ahead of him taking up the role.
Johnny McGuinness from Culdaff was elected unanimously by Fine Gael to step into the role of councillor after the death of his father Bernard.
Bernard McGuinness served as a councillor for 42 years up to his death last August. He was first elected to Donegal County Council in 1979 and was elected as a Councillor on eight occasions. He also served as a chairman of the council and contested in three general elections.
Johnny McGuinness was confirmed at a virtual Fine Gael convention last week which was attended by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Deputy Joe McHugh, MEP Maria Walsh, Cllr Martin Harley, Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh and Cllr Barry Sweeny, as well as local party members who connected remotely.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.