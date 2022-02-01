Search

02 Feb 2022

Fine Gael welcomes Inishowen’s next county councillor

Johnny McGuinness due to take his late father’s seat on county council

Johnny McGuinness whose official co-option delayed by one week with Joe McHugh TD

Johnny McGuinness with Donegal TD Joe McHugh

Reporter:

Reporter

01 Feb 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Fine Gael has welcomed its newest county councillor in Donegal ahead of him taking up the role.

Johnny McGuinness from Culdaff was elected unanimously by Fine Gael to step into the role of councillor after the death of his father Bernard.
Bernard McGuinness served as a councillor for 42 years up to his death last August. He was first elected to Donegal County Council in 1979 and was elected as a Councillor on eight occasions. He also served as a chairman of the council and contested in three general elections.
Johnny McGuinness was confirmed at a virtual Fine Gael convention last week which was attended by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Deputy Joe McHugh, MEP Maria Walsh, Cllr Martin Harley, Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh and Cllr Barry Sweeny, as well as local party members who connected remotely.

Johnny McGuinness to fill vacant council seat

Culdaff businessman to replace his late father Bernard McGuinness


Chairing the virtual Fine Gael Convention, MEP Maria Walsh shared her condolences to the family of Cllr. Bernard McGuinness, especially his wife Jan; “Bernard was a pillar not just for the communities across Donegal but the Fine Gael Party since his first election in 1979. The passing of the torch to Johnny is a right of passage” she said.

Mr McHugh also extended his condolences and welcomed Mr McGuinness to the role. Johnny is a businessman, a community man and an advocate for the culture of Donegal. He will make a fantastic representative in Donegal”.

Cllr. Johnny McGuinness said he was humbled to receive the support of the party. He said he was honoured to take on the role, work for the people of Donegal and ensure families and communities know he is ready to work on their behalf.
Mr McGuinness, 46, is the manager of the family business, McGuinness’ bar and shop in Culdaff.
He is due to be formally be co-opted on to the council next Monday.

Local News

