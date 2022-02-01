Search

02 Feb 2022

Police investigating reports of a bomb placed at the Foyleside Shopping Centre

Pedestrians and motorists have been advised to avoid the area surrounding the Foyleside Centre

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

01 Feb 2022 2:59 PM

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Police are currently in attendance following the report of a bomb being placed in Foyleside Shopping Centre, Derry this afternoon.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area and there are no further details at this stage.

A statement posted by the Foyleside Centre on their Twitter page read: "Following advice from the PSNI, Foyleside Shopping Centre is currently being evacuated.

"It is imperative that no member of the public attempts to access the centre at this time and we ask that you stay away from the area. Updates will be provided as soon as they are available."

