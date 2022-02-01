Buncrana can look forward to improved water supply - Irish Water claims

Homes and businesses in Castlenacor, Buncrana can look forward to a more reliable water supply with water mains upgrade works due to get underway in the coming weeks.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Donegal County Council, is replacing approximately 900m of old water mains in Castlenacor, Buncrana to provide a more safe and secure water supply for customers. The works will also reduce the high level of leakage and bursts in the area.

Outlining the benefits of these works Declan Cawley, Irish Water, explained: “These essential works will benefit customers by replacing ageing water mains with new and improved modern pipes. The new water mains will reduce the high level of leakage in the area and will increase security of supply and reliability.

“The works may involve some short-term water interruptions and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water interruptions.

"We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and works crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause."

Declan added: “These ongoing projects are part of a significant investment by Irish Water to upgrade the water network in Donegal and we would like to thank customers for their continued cooperation and patience while we continue to upgrade and improve the water supply across the county.”

The works are scheduled to commence in early February 2022. Farrans Construction are contracted to carry out the work on behalf of Irish Water which are due for completion in April.

Customers can phone Irish Water on 1800 278 278 if they have any questions about the project or check out the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website for regular updates.